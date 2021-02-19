 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murdale Water District lifts boil order
0 comments

Murdale Water District lifts boil order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The Murdale Water District has lifted the boil water order that had been in effect for S. New Thompson Lake Road.

—The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man pleads not guilty in Ill. bowling alley attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News