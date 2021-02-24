South Highway District issues boil order

CARBONDALE — Due to a water main break, South Highway Water District has issued a boil order for all customers residing at 4294, 3925, 4301, 4285, 4251, 4232, 4211, 4188, 4133 and 4127 Boskeydell Road, as well as those living at 1, 20 and 38 Trenton Road in Carbondale until further notice.

Customers who live in the immediate area and have low water pressure should take precautionary measures and boil water until further notice.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. South Highway Water District anticipates the order will be lifted Friday, Feb. 26. When it is lifted, the boil order signs will be removed, the website shwd.viewmybill.net will be updated and South Highway Water District's answering machine will also have the updated information.

— The Southern

