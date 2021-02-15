South Highway Water District issues boil order for some Carbondale customers

CARBONDALE — South Highway Water District issued a boil order for customers living on Yonder Hill and High Forest Drive until further notice. Residents in the immediate area that notice low water pressure should take precautionary measures and boil water, as well.

In a statement provided to the newspaper, the water district said a water main broke Sunday afternoon, and crews had to shut down the water main. Customers in the effected area should boil water for at least five minutes before using it.

The district said it anticipated the boil order would be lifted Tuesday, but weather could cause the order to be extended. Customers should check shwd.viewmybill.net for updates.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0