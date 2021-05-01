South Highway Water District issues boil order

Due to a water main break, South Highway Water District has issued a boil water order for all customers in the following areas: Admin Touch of Nature, Touch of Nature Camp 1 & 2, 1 Methodist Camp, SIU Aquaculture Trailer, 3350-3786 Giant City Road in Makanda, 3807 Giant City Road in Carbondale, 1 Methodist Camp Road, 386 Grassy Road, 1 Hartford Road in Makanda, Land for Learning in Makanda and 303 Hidden Bay Road in Makanda until further notice.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. South Highway Water District anticipates the boil order will be lifted Monday, May 3. When it is lifted the Boil Water Signs will be removed, the website shwd.viewmybill.net will be updated and the company's answering machine will also have the updated information.