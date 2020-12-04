South Highway Water District issues boil order

CARBONDALE — A water main break occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 3. Repairs will be made this morning, Dec. 4. A boil water order is issued for all customers living in Heritage Hill Subdivision, all customers in Park Lane, 2571-4033 South Illinois Ave., and all subdivisions located along 2571-4033 S. Illinois Ave., to New Highway 51, which includes Canary, New Campfire, and Robbin Road, 4294-3388 Boskeydell Road including Trenton, Arizona, Brimmer Road in Carbondale until further notice.

It was necessary to shut down the water main. Customers living on these specific areas should boil water at least five minutes before using. The boil water order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. Authorities are anticipating the boil water order will be lifted Saturday afternoon. When it is lifted the boil water signs will be removed, the website shwd.viewmybill.net will be updated and our answering machine will also have the updated information.