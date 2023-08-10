All of Du Quoin water customers were put under a boil order until further notice on Thursday due to a water break in the main line from Rend Lake water, feeding all of Du Quoin as well as several surrounding areas including customers in both Dowell and Tamaroa.

The break in the main line from Rend Lake has been repaired and is fully supplying water again. The system is fully charged but a boil water order will be in effect throughout the weekend. Water samples will be sent in Monday and results should be in on Tuesday.

Because repair work has been done on the lines in these areas, the boil water order is required. As soon as the environmental protection agency approves tests made on the water, the public will be notified that the boil order has been lifted.

You can sign up for a text alert notification system by texting the message DUQUOIN (all caps, no spaces) to the number 33222.

The City of Du Quoin thanks you for your cooperation in this emergency.

— The Southern