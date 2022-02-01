Born Again Labor Museum offers free Communist Manifestos

CARBONDALE ― In Southern Illinois and in need of a "Communist Manifesto?" The Born Again Labor Museum will mail one to your door, free of charge.

Small white signs have been cropping up around Carbondale advertising the new project, which museum founders Tish and Adam Turl say was inspired by other groups they’ve seen who offer free Bibles to Southern Illinoisans.

“We've seen a lot of those signs offering free Bibles, which we thought was really cool, but we obviously started riffing on that, like, well, what are other things that people might think it was really cool that they could just see a phone number and have that really cool resource delivered?” Tish Turl said.

This led them to setting up a phone number — 614-768-BALM — so folks could have another book delivered to them.

Adam and Tish Turl pay for the project through their work with the museum, which they support themselves and through donations.

The museum is planned on East Main Street next to the Hemp-N-Stuff head shop. Adam and Tish Turl plan to open its doors to the public in late February or early March, once COVID-19 cases for Jackson County decline.

"The Communist Manifesto" was published in February 1848. It was written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and outlines political ideals of the philosophers.

Adam said it’s good for people to read the Bible and they should still do that. But it would also be good for them to read a book about working people organizing and getting their fair share.

“Especially right now with how rough it's been for working people, which is part of the reason why people are quitting their jobs when they can, and so on,” Adam said. “So people are going to work getting exposed to the virus being worked too hard and there's a book that says you can organize to change that and make a difference. So we thought it'd be cool if people could just call and get one for free. Of course, it is also available on the Internet for free.”

Adam said the number has had some prank calls, but they have shipped out three or four copies of the manifesto to those who asked.

One of the problems Adam and Tish have had is that their signs are taken down almost as soon as they put them up.

“I think there's a real competition you know in Carbondale but also around the rest of Southern Illinois to explain why things have gotten so bad for folks,” Adam said. “You know, If you read this book, you don't have to agree with all of it but it talks about how working people have interests, across borders, and so on. But there's a lot of people trying to blame immigrants and so on. So things have undeniably gotten worse for working people in Southern Illinois, but who's responsible for that? It's not immigrants. It's not people working in factory jobs in a maquiladora zone.”

Maquiladoras are factories in Mexico run by foreign companies where workers are often paid extremely low wages.

"So the problem isn't other working people, the problem is greed, and the way the system works, and we thought it would be nice for people to have this option," Adam Turl said.

Overall, Adam and Tish have put up 12 signs around town and have 25 more. If anyone is interested in having a sign in their front yard, they should call 614-768-BALM.

