The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, an area non-profit providing programing and support to hundreds of area children and students through stand-alone facilities in Carbondale and Marion as well as programs at area schools, has announced it is closing.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois will cease operations on Friday.

“Regrettably, we have been put in the position that we will no longer be able to operate and will have to close our doors. The Board of Directors made this unfortunate decision after much discussion and exploration of feasible options that would allow for continued operation of the organization,” the post read.

Originally known as the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, the organization began in 2004 and served children ages 6-18. In addition to after-school sites at local elementary schools, the organization was located in the lower level and gymnasium of the former Carbondale Community High School on North Springer Street. A Marion location at 2706 W. Main Street opened in 2021.

In 2019, the group changed its name to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois to attract more regional support and to include services provided in other communities.

The social media posting said members of the organization’s board of directors will try to find ways to continue to serve club members.

“During this closure,” the post read, “our board plans to explore partnership opportunities within the community that will allow for reopening and securing long-term sustainability. We remain committed to our Club members, their families, and communities who have supported us for almost 20 years and recognize how much the children and their families need us.”

According to the organization’s website, a number of children and youth programs were planned for this summer. Additionally, the website lists 10 employees. Earlier this summer, the organization moved from administrative offices on Wall Street in Carbondale to facilities at 300 East Main. Also, Tina Carpenter, who had served as the organization’s CEO since 2017 and who had been with the BGCSI since 2009, resigned in June.

Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Superintendent Janice Pavelonis said she learned of the closure at the same time as the public, but said the district is planning to expand its own afterschool programming in the future, but likely will speed up its implementation.

"Parents in the district should be hearing from us soon," she added.

The Southern reached out to two officers of the organization’s board of directors for reaction and information. One was unavailable; the other declined to comment over the telephone.

This is a developing story; continue to watch www.thesouthern.com and the newspaper’s social media channels for updates.

