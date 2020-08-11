Boys and Girls Club to offer remote learning sites in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Before Carbondale Elementary School District 95 announced plans to start the school year in remote learning, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois was working with the school district.
“We knew if they opened with remote learning," said Tina Carpenter, CEO of the club," we would have to do all-day programming,”
Carpenter began meeting with CES 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Janice Pavelonis to come up with different scenarios.
On Aug. 24, the Boys & Girls Clubs Southern Illinois’ Springer Street site will become a distance learning site for students ages 6 to 18. All safety measures that were put in place for modified summer programming will remain, including health screenings, temperature checks, masks worn by all, social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting. The club will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The morning will be devoted to remote learning, with physical education, music and club programming in the afternoon. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Carpenter said a lot of clubs across the state are becoming similar learning sites.
“We have families who have to work, and families who need support to complete remote learning. Others need stable internet access,” Carpenter said.
BGCSI will set up the gymnasium next week. They expect to be able to accommodate around 50 students at the Springer Street site. The club also will use space at Brehm Preparatory School, where they expect to have 20 students.
“We will be happy to have the kids back. We will be able to check on the kids and how they are doing emotionally,” Carpenter said. ‘We are doing what we can to help children and families.”
All members will need to register for the fall program, even if they are already enrolled. A short, one-page summer registration form that must be completed. All parents and high school youth must participate in an orientation. Registration will begin Monday, Aug. 17, with daily orientations. All orientations will be at the Springer street site.
There will be extended hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for high school youth on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
BGSCI staff spent Tuesday afternoon training with Pavelonis and CES 95 Technology Director Melody Spaulding. They learned how they can support students who will be remote learning while at the BGCSI sites, including a introduction to the district’s new Chromebooks.
This is actually the second time Pavelonis has visited the Boys and Girls Club to offer staff training to support district students. She visited this past school year to talk to them about the district's curriculum and help BGCSI staff better understand how to support district students with their homework and other projects.
Each child in the district will get a Chromebook and be assured of getting wi-fi access at home if they do not have it. Chromebooks will be distributed this from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, and Monday, Aug. 17; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 19.
"Since I've been in the district, we've worked hard to partner with the Boys and Girls Club — and all of our afterschool programs — to be able to share information and make the transition between school and afterschool better because our goals really do align," Pavelonis said. "We're all here for the same purpose, which is to serve children and our families, and so it just makes sense that we would team up and support each other in how we do that. I really do think that's what's important."
For more information, contact Carpenter at 618-457-8877, ext. 0023, or tcarpenter@bgcsi.org.
