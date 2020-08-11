Boys and Girls Club to offer remote learning sites in Carbondale

BGCSI will set up the gymnasium next week. They expect to be able to accommodate around 50 students at the Springer Street site. The club also will use space at Brehm Preparatory School, where they expect to have 20 students.

“We will be happy to have the kids back. We will be able to check on the kids and how they are doing emotionally,” Carpenter said. ‘We are doing what we can to help children and families.”

All members will need to register for the fall program, even if they are already enrolled. A short, one-page summer registration form that must be completed. All parents and high school youth must participate in an orientation. Registration will begin Monday, Aug. 17, with daily orientations. All orientations will be at the Springer street site.

There will be extended hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for high school youth on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

BGSCI staff spent Tuesday afternoon training with Pavelonis and CES 95 Technology Director Melody Spaulding. They learned how they can support students who will be remote learning while at the BGCSI sites, including a introduction to the district’s new Chromebooks.