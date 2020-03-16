Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois closing regular programming through March 28

CARBONDALE — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is closing regular programming through at least March 23, but will provide lunches, suppers and activity bags to members.

The decision to shut down in-house services is an about-face from the organization’s announcement on Friday that it planned to extend hours to serve more school children in the afternoon.

CEO Tina Carpenter said it was a difficult decision to make, but she believes it was the only appropriation option in response to growing novel coronavirus concerns. “It just breaks my heart, but I’ve got to keep everybody healthy,” she said. “For us personally we have staff with high-risk health issues.”

The club serves about 300 students at four locations throughout Carbondale.

Beginning Monday, lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and supper from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students will also receive an activity grab bag with books and games to help keep them occupied at home. The evening meals will be “hot” and provided by area restaurants including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Fazoli’s and Pizza Hut. Due to limited resources, the meals are exclusively for club members, but Carpenter said that staff is compiling lists to help direct other families in need to regional resources.