Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois closing regular programming through March 28

CARBONDALE — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is closing regular programming through at least March 23, but will provide lunches, suppers and activity bags to members.
The decision to shut down in-house services is an about-face from the organization’s announcement on Friday that it planned to extend hours to serve more school children in the afternoon.
CEO Tina Carpenter said it was a difficult decision to make, but she believes it was the only appropriation option in response to growing novel coronavirus concerns. “It just breaks my heart, but I’ve got to keep everybody healthy,” she said. “For us personally we have staff with high-risk health issues.”
The club serves about 300 students at four locations throughout Carbondale.
Beginning Monday, lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and supper from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students will also receive an activity grab bag with books and games to help keep them occupied at home. The evening meals will be “hot” and provided by area restaurants including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Fazoli’s and Pizza Hut. Due to limited resources, the meals are exclusively for club members, but Carpenter said that staff is compiling lists to help direct other families in need to regional resources.
Carpenter said she understands that with schools out, many parents who are still required to report to work are concerned about finding child care options for their children. Over the weekend, more than 30,000 people viewed the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois’ announcement about extending hours to help parents through this trying time, she said. That’s why it was such a difficult decision to close regular programming temporarily, she said. But in addition to some staff having underlying medical concerns, Carpenter said that the organization’s insurer informed them it will not provide liability coverage in the event of an infectious disease outbreak.
As well, she said the clubs are short-staffed because they rely heavily on students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which has extended its spring break a week and moved classes online.
Carpenter said that she and her staff are trying to provide resources to families with questions, but there’s no question this will be a difficult time for many. “Hopefully in two weeks, this flattens the curve,” she said, referencing the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to stay home.
The Carbondale Public Library also announced it will close Tuesday through March 29. Overdue fines will not accrue while the library is closed, according to a statement on the library's website. Patrons are asked to use the outside book drop and call the library to renew any items due.
The library will operate curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless told otherwise by local or state health departments. Here's how it works: Patrons should call the library or place requests online (they'll need their library card barcode), then they will be notified when the items are ready for pickup. Patrons will call the library when they arrive or when they're heading out the door, and provide their car's make, model and color and license plate number. Patrons should remain inside the car with windows up while staff places requested items in a designated pickup area (if patrons are on foot or bike, the items will be placed where patrons can see them). Patrons are asked to wait until staff is back inside before approaching to collect items.
There are also e-resources available to Carbondale Public Library cardholders including e-books, movies and music, at carbondalepubliclibrary.org/resources/e-resources.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI