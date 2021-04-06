Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois unveils new site in Marion

“Our kids need us right now more than anytime in history, and we need our kids — not just for our present, but for our future,” Absher said.

The new building has a large game room/multi-purpose center that also functions as a space for fundraisers. Carpenter said children will eat in the room, as well as play games.

The new center also has a fine arts center with stage that adjoins the game room. It has three offices for the club’s director, social services and program personnel, four program rooms with windows in each hallway, a pavilion with picnic tables and secure entry.

Some rooms have received sponsorships. The Black Diamond Teen Center will provide a separate space for teenagers.

The Banterra Computer Lab will offer connectivity for school work and other activities and Farmer’s State Bank sponsored a new kitchen.

Carpenter also announced a campaign to raise $400,000 for the new club. The fundraising goal includes $175,000 for completion of renovations currently underway, $100,000 for operations and $125,000 for a building fund for phase 2.

Sponsorships with naming rights are available for rooms at the club.