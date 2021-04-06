Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois unveils new site in Marion

MARION — Tina Carpenter, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, unveiled on Tuesday the site of the organization's fifth site.
The 2706 W. Main St. property in Marion was once home to a church and is being remodeled for BGCSI.
Carpenter said the new site helps fulfill the club’s mission “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens in Williamson County.”
The Marion location also brings to life one of Mayor Mike Absher’s campaign promises to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Marion.
“This is a big day for me personally and the city of Marion,” Absher said.
Absher told the 60 people at Tuesday's event that he watched an interview with a man who survived a plane crash about seven years ago. The man was asked if his life flashed before his eyes. He said yes, but it was like someone was dealing from a deck of Polaroid photos.
Absher decided at that time to live with a goal of making those Polaroid moments.
“Today’s a Polaroid for me,” he said. “Don’t be surprised by what your Polaroids will be.”
Absher also encouraged the crowd to get involved with Boys & Girls Club of Marion by donating time, expertise or money.
“Our kids need us right now more than anytime in history, and we need our kids — not just for our present, but for our future,” Absher said.
The new building has a large game room/multi-purpose center that also functions as a space for fundraisers. Carpenter said children will eat in the room, as well as play games.
The new center also has a fine arts center with stage that adjoins the game room. It has three offices for the club’s director, social services and program personnel, four program rooms with windows in each hallway, a pavilion with picnic tables and secure entry.
Some rooms have received sponsorships. The Black Diamond Teen Center will provide a separate space for teenagers.
The Banterra Computer Lab will offer connectivity for school work and other activities and Farmer’s State Bank sponsored a new kitchen.
Carpenter also announced a campaign to raise $400,000 for the new club. The fundraising goal includes $175,000 for completion of renovations currently underway, $100,000 for operations and $125,000 for a building fund for phase 2.
Sponsorships with naming rights are available for rooms at the club.
In addition to this fundraising campaign, BGCSI has a sort of fundraising “wish list” of things to be added to the new site. The list includes a gymnasium, playground and greenhouse.
Carol Bastien and B.J. Crabtree showed guests a Tower Garden and talked to them about how it could be incorporated into programs at the club. Carpenter would like to have a Tower Garden Greenhouse that could support programs as well as provide health food to serve.
Carpenter said the Tower Gardens could be used to teach students to grow their own food, as well as in programs on entrepreneurship, cooking, health and science. The cost of the greenhouse project is $25,000.
Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has served more than 10,000 youth since 2004.
Enrollment is $20. The annual expense per child per year is $389.15.
BGCSI has five locations.
In addition to Marion, other sites are in Carbondale at 250 N. Springer Street, Rebound Alternative High School, Carbondale Middle School and Lewis School.
For more information or to donate, visit bgcsi.org or contact Carpenter at 618-457-8877 ext. 0023.
