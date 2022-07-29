Brandi Bradley named Williamson County Democratic chairman

MARION — Brandi Bradley is the new Williamson County Democrat Party chairman following a unanimous vote of 15 precinct committeemen Wednesday evening.

Bradley replaces Tom Caliper, who will now serve the party as vice chairman, along with Carmen Allen-Adeoye.

"My priorities in this role as county chair are to build the party, fundraise, and to ensure that the Democrat message is representative of Southern Illinois," said Bradley, who is a field representative at Laborers' Local 773 and previously served as a staff assistant to Sen. Dick Durbin and Reps. William Enyart and Jerry F. Costello in the 12th District of Illinois.

At present, Bradley works for the Delta Regional Authority as the Illinois Designee for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"Brandi works in the labor movement to make lives better for working families," said Ed Smith, CEO of ULLICO and recipient of this year's Illinois Democratic County Chair's Association (IDCCA) Party Builder Nominee. "That's what the Democrat Party stands for. She has knocked on doors, gathered signatures, and worked for both Senator Durbin and Congressman Costello. She ran for office successfully and served on the Marion School Board because good public schools are a Democrat value. She is the perfect chair to lead the Williamson County Democratic Party."

Bradley said she is honored to lead the party and is looking forward to getting more involved with political races that lead into the gubernatorial election this November.

"We have events in the next month that include Senator (Tammy) Duckworth, Treasurer (Michael) Frerichs, Secretary of State candidate Alexi Giannoulias, and 13th District Congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski."

Locally, the two races that she and her fellow precinct committeemen are focused on include the county commissioner's race between incumbent Democrat Brent Gentry and Republican challenger, Jim Rasor, as well as the state's attorney's race between newly appointed Democrat Marcy Cascio-Hale and Republican challenger, Ted Hampson.

Bradley said it is a goal of hers to increase membership in the party and encourages those Williamson County residents who may be interested in serving as a Democrat precinct committeeman to contact her at 618-889-3510.

"There is a new energy and excitement that is flowing within the party since Marcy's appointment," Bradley said. "We are looking to build off that excitement."

Bradley recently served eight years on the Marion Unit 2 School Board. She is originally from Murphysboro, and co-founded a non-profit called the Friends of Murphysboro, which is focused on the improvement of Riverside Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

Bradley also was instrumental in organizing 'eLaunch', a countywide program that brought students from Williamson County together to get hands-on entrepreneurial experience and to build their network within the community. Bradley resides in Marion with her three daughters, Madison, Caroline, and Ella.