Brandon Zanotti to nominate Tyler Dihle for state's attorney

MARION — Williamson County Democrat Party Chair Tom Caliper said Saturday that Tyler Dihle, an attorney with the Sam C. Mitchell & Associates law firm in West Frankfort, will be State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti's recommendation as his replacement leading into the special election this November.

"Mr. Dihle has no intention to run for state's attorney in this year's November election," said Caliper, who last week was irritated with Zanotti because he was resigning early, forcing the runoff election, rather than waiting a couple of days, which would have required that a Democrat hold the position until the November 2024 presidential election.

"Therefore, the Williamson County Democrat Party is in the process of naming a replacement to fill the state's attorney position and be slated to run for the remainder of the four-year term."

Caliper told The Southern previously that he would talk with Zanotti prior to his last day on the job (Friday, July 22) and would likely support his recommendation - Dihle - for the job. He has since changed his mind.

When contacted Monday, Zanotti said he still plans to recommend Dihle to the county board of commissioners, who will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Accepting Zanotti's resignation and appointing a replacement are items listed on the agenda.

"I plan on recommending Tyler for appointment to the office of state's attorney upon my resignation," Zanotti said. "I have served in that role for almost eight years now, and know and understand very well the kind of person that should serve as state's attorney. I believe that to be Tyler Dihle. He is intelligent, fair, honest, and possesses the leadership skills and character to do the job admirably."

Republican Party Chairman Jeff Diederich told WSIL-TV last week that the party will support Theodore "Ted" Hampson as the representative for the party in November.

Hampson was hired last month by the Williamson County Board at Zanotti's request to serve the state's attorney's office on contract as a paid assistant.