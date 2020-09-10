Bridge repairs beginning on Illinois 37 in Johnson County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning bridge repairs on Illinois 37 beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Weather permitting, there will be bridge repairs to the structure carrying Illinois 37 over the Cache River 1/2 mile south of West Vienna that will require lane closures beginning at 7 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals.

The bridge repairs should be completed by Dec. 1.

Motorists should be aware of the 11-foot 6-inch width restriction, reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers, and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.

To avoid any delays motorists should seek an alternate route. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone as quickly as possible.

For lDOT District 9 updates on Twitter, visit twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9 or gettingaroundlllinois.com.

— The Southern

