Bryant still waiting for answers about IDES data breach

CARBONDALE — State Rep. Terri Bryant said she acted as fast as she could Friday to report a data breach at the state’s Department of Employment Security.
But she said she still has questions about steps the state took to notify the public of the problem.
Bryant, R-Murphysboro, represents the state’s 115th District and said she got a call Friday from a frantic staff member. Bryant said her staffer sent her three screenshots taken by a constituent trying to navigate the IDES Pandemic Unemployment Assistance portal. It showed pages of applicants’ personal information including their number of dependents and their full social security numbers. She said the constituent had discovered the data by mistake.
The Southern spoke with the constituent, who said it was found when checking on the status of a PUA claim. The constituent said when clicking on the “fact finding” link, the computer then showed a database of PUA applicants’ personal information, in the form of a spreadsheet 50 pages long with 10 people per page.
The constituent was concerned, called their banker, who then called Bryant.
“Immediately, I called my contact with the governor’s office,” Bryant said in an interview Monday.
The PUA system, which went online May 11, is a federal program that provides unemployment benefits to gig workers and other independent contractors who are not normally covered by regular unemployment insurance. In March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered that all nonessential businesses were to shut down until further notice, leaving many without work or income — and many did not qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.
Bryant said that within an hour, top brass within the governor’s office and IDES knew of the problem and she was told it was being taken care of.
However, she never heard anything on the news that night nor did she get word that citizens had been notified of the breach. And she said when she asked her governor liaison for an update Saturday, she was told, “When I know something, I’ll let you know.”
This prompted Bryant to send a letter to Gov. Pritzker, detailing her concerns. A copy of the letter was provided to The Southern, and, in it, Bryant asked several questions, including whether the problem had been fixed and if there was a possibility anyone’s information had been compromised.
Speaking with The Southern on Monday morning, Bryant said she had not yet received an answer to her letter or her questions.
When asked how many people had had access to the confidential data, a representative from IDES said based on website log sheets, only one person had seen the information.
Bryant wasn’t buying that. “You can’t tell me (the constituent was) the only person who accessed that between May 11 and May 15,” she said Monday.
Bryant said a news release was sent from IDES after WBEZ broke the news Saturday. “They actually sent an answer to the media and still didn’t get in touch with me,” Bryant said.
In a statement Monday, IDES said its analysis found that one PUA claimant had “inadvertently” accessed personal data for a limited number of claimants.
“That claimant notified the department of the issue and within an hour, it was corrected to prevent any future unauthorized access,” the agency said.
Bryant said she learned through another WBEZ report that Deloitte Consulting LLC was awarded a no-bid contract for nearly $10 million to develop the system. Bryant said she has serious questions about this, too.
In a news release sent Sunday, IDES officials acknowledged a “limited data access issue” and said it had been accessed by only one person. It also said IDES and Deloitte would be working in partnership to “run a full-scale investigation into the matter while conducting additional testing to prevent any potential future occurrences.”
The Southern sent a series of questions to officials in both the governor’s office and the IDES about how long the information was public, how many people may have been impacted, how the leak occurred, and how Deloitte was chosen. Responses to these questions were not provided by press time.
Asked about the issue during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago, Pritzker said similar issues have occurred elsewhere in the public and private sectors but that the state and Deloitte were working to resolve the problem.
“This, as you know, has happened in large corporations and other aspects of other governments around the United States, and we don’t like it happening here,” Pritzker said. “Deloitte, which built that system, and obviously the glitch that was in there is something that was a result of the work that was done to build it, but they are offering credit reporting for all of those who are affected by it to make sure that they can monitor their credit in case there’s any problem they may undergo.”
Meanwhile, IDES still encourages people covered by the program to continue filing for benefits through the PUA portal. The agency said more than 50,000 claims have been processed through the system so far. The program provides up to 39 weeks’ worth of benefits for qualifying workers who have COVID-19-related claims.
People with questions or who need help with unemployment benefits are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov.
— Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
