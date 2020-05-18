Bryant still waiting for answers about IDES data breach

Bryant said that within an hour, top brass within the governor’s office and IDES knew of the problem and she was told it was being taken care of.

However, she never heard anything on the news that night nor did she get word that citizens had been notified of the breach. And she said when she asked her governor liaison for an update Saturday, she was told, “When I know something, I’ll let you know.”

This prompted Bryant to send a letter to Gov. Pritzker, detailing her concerns. A copy of the letter was provided to The Southern, and, in it, Bryant asked several questions, including whether the problem had been fixed and if there was a possibility anyone’s information had been compromised.

Speaking with The Southern on Monday morning, Bryant said she had not yet received an answer to her letter or her questions.

When asked how many people had had access to the confidential data, a representative from IDES said based on website log sheets, only one person had seen the information.

Bryant wasn’t buying that. “You can’t tell me (the constituent was) the only person who accessed that between May 11 and May 15,” she said Monday.