'Bucky's Dome' book to be focus of Saturday book signing

The authors of a book on the history and renovations of a Carbondale landmark will be signing their book during an event at a Carbondale book store Saturday.

Cary O’Dell and Thad Heckman, authors of “Bucky’s Dome: The Resurrection of R. Buckminster Fuller and Anne Hewlett Fuller’s Dome Home in Carbondale, Illinois,” will be signing copies of their book, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday at Barnes and Noble.

The book chronicles the construction of the geodesic dome home on Forest Avenue in 1960. It was the only dome that the Fullers ever lived in, serving as their residence for more than a decade. Following the Fullers, the home had several owners and dozens of rental tenants, and has been the subject of 20 years of preservation and reconstruction to restore the home to its original state.

Heckman, a licensed architect, has been a member of the dome’s not-for-profit board for more than 15 years and is a former professor of architecture at Southern Illinois University.

O’Dell, an SIU alumnus, works for the Library of Congress and is the author of three previous books, including the biography of noted Illinois journalist Virginia Marmaduke.