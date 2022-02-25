Burn pile to beautiful: Anna company's wood slabs

From discards to dinner tables. From burn piles to board rooms and from forests floors to family heirlooms.

“That’s what we do,” Noah Prater explained. “We see something that somebody was going to turn into nothing and instead turn it into something awesome; something they can hand down to their kids and will last forever.”

Prater, owner of Heartland Lumber Company near Anna, gets excited when he talks about what he and his father David create – or rather transform: turning logs destined for burned into wood surfaces for beautiful tables, desks, countertops, shelves and serving trays. Known as “live edge slabs,” the duo prepares slabs in a wide range of sizes and for a variety of uses.

It is a time-consuming process and one that began for the Praters as a hobby, surprising both themselves and those with discarded logs. They first started a custom sawing business about four years ago, often getting calls to remove fallen trees and logs or to see if Prater could do anything with a log. It was on one of those calls to a farmer’s property in Union County in 2019 that changed everything.

“I couldn’t do anything with the log he called about, but I saw a stump and I asked him where the rest of the tree was. He said it was in the burn pile,” Prater recalled. “He thought I was crazy when I asked him if I could have it. He said he didn’t have any use for it because he was getting ready to light it on fire.”

Prater said he saved it and cut slabs from it. When he showed the farmer how he had transformed the log, he was amazed.

“One of the slabs is now his dinner table,” Prater added. The focus on slabs grew from there and it's now a full-time endeavor.

At Heartland Lumber, the Praters focus on taking fallen logs and discarded timber given to them out of burn piles or from property owners who just want them off of their property.

“We realized there was a market once we got to cutting slabs about 23 inches wide, because then we could supply countertops,” he said, adding that with newer equipment, the company can cut slabs up to 76 inches wide.

Today, the company produces slabs from a variety of wood species. The process includes up to a year of air drying time followed by 30 days or more in a giant vacuum kiln that reduces the moisture content of the wood down to about 7%. Once dry, the piece goes through a “slab flattener” to remove any bow or curl and only then are ready for buyers or professional woodworkers to finish. The slabs can be purchased on site or from specialty stores in St. Louis and Shelbyville.

“Our finished product is kiln-dried and slab flattened. The finishing and creation of a countertop or table is up to the buyer,” he explained. “We put people in touch with woodworkers who do a great job.”

Plans for a showroom near Anna are underway. Prater describes it as a “mock cabin” where people can see examples of slabs as tables, countertops and other surfaces. Currently, Heartland Lumber operates on a by-appointment-only basis. He said depending on the type of wood and the size, slabs can range in price from $20 to $8,500.

“A slab for a six-person dinner table would probably run around $150,” he said.

Prater said the slabs have become popular for cabins or as a darker wood accent for a mostly-white kitchen.

“People want contrast, and that’s why walnut is so popular. It’s a darker wood and it’s really hard to replicate that with anything else,” he said.

He recites a long list of final uses for the slabs.

“The No. 1 seller is dinner tables and behind that is countertops,” he said. “But we’ve sold them for use as headboards, sliding doors, vanities, wet bars, coffee tables and a lot of desks,” he said. “Charcuterie boards are also popular.”

Prater said he relishes taking wood that was to be discarded and transforming it.

“It’s really cool to see a log that was going to be burned and turn it into something great that’s going to be somebody’s island top, a bar or some other heirloom,” he said.

