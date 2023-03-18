“This is literally the only place I have worked in my entire career.”

Traci Rogers is proud of her three decades at Gem and Jewelry Design and Services, including five as the business’ owner.

She said it was as an art major at Southern Illinois University Carbondale that she discovered a passion for metalsmithing. Shortly after graduating she took a job working at Gem and Jewelry with Sam Cavarretta. It was a perfect fit and she has been there ever since.

“It was a great relationship because he was a graduate gemologist and did all of the appraisals and business aspects and then I did all of the bench work and the designing it was a good balance,” she said.

When Cavarretta decided to retire, Rogers – who had learned all of the aspects of the business and the field – took over, but it is still the design work that she is passionate about.

“I don’t really consider myself a business person, which I guess is totally backwards as a business owner,” she said. “I consider myself a designer and a creator. Honestly, the office work and paperwork is something that I do so I can do the other aspects that I love.”

Her love for her work carries over to the jewelry available in the Carbondale business. She said even though Gem and Jewelry Design carries some items from manufacturers, a majority of the inventory in the store is unique.

“I would say 85-90% of what we have is one-of-a-kind jewelry. When we design a piece, we never duplicate it so you always get an original,” she explained.

Rogers does a wide variety of custom designs, specific to her customers’ wishes, but the way she approaches the work has changed over three decades.

“We used to fabricate everything – cutting it out and soldering pieces by hand. Then we started designing on computers,” she said. “We get a 3-D model of our design. It’s really great for customers to be able to visualize what they will get.”

She explained the modeling is much different than the way designs were first done in two dimensions on paper.

“Now we get to show them on a 55-inch monitor and we can show different views – a real look at the finished product. When we render it, we can do it in different medals and different stones so we can show them what it might look like and change it based on their thoughts,” she said.

Much of what Rogers does spans generations. As an example she pointed to a customer earlier in the week.

“I had somebody picking up a ring that is a combination of two rings from two generations in their family that has been combined into one. That’s a lot of what we do. People inherit things and it might not be the style of ring that they like, but there’s meaning to it so we can take those stones and reconfigure it to some that they love and that they, too, will pass down. It’s still mom’s jewelry and grandma’s jewelry, so it’s really special,” she said.

Rogers said she considers 30 years in the business special, too and she’s planning to mark the occasion with a special celebration, set for Saturday, April 1.

“I thought designing and doing jewelry repairs in the Carbondale area for 30 years is kind of a big deal and everybody has been so supportive and I want to say thank you,” she explained. “We don’t have sales – we don’t mark things up to mark things down, but we’re doing a ’30 years of service, 30% off sale.’ This is the first sale I can think of and it might be the last.”

Even with three decades under her belt, Rogers said she plans to continue.

“I can see myself doing this for another 10 or 15 years. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This, along with my kids, is my legacy,” she said.

Gem and Jewelry Design and Services is located at 1400 W. Main St. in Carbondale. The business is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.