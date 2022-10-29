Business Spotlight | A Southern Illinois couple is sharing their horse hobby

As a family climbed into the passenger area of the carriage Sunday, owner Doug Hileman asked one of the boys if he wanted to sit up front in the driver’s compartment. The youngster was excited.

As Hileman drove the carriage around the grounds of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Sunday, he explained to the boy about horses, what commands to use and about the slower pace of horse-drawn vehicles.

It was easy to see that Hileman was passionate not only about his horses and giving carriage rides, but also about sharing his enthusiasm with future generations.

For three years Hileman and his wife Beth have been providing carriage rides to special events, weddings and parades, and sharing their love of agriculture and history along the way. Hileman said it is a retirement hobby for the couple who live on a farm south of Anna.

“We’ve been driving horses for about six years,” he explained. “A few years ago we decided to try to share our hobby with others by going to small events, county festivals and those sorts of things.”

He said the couple enjoys offering carriage rides at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Fall Colors and other events including church picnics and festivals as well as special events, usually in the southernmost counties of the region. He said Santa will be a passenger in the carriage when he makes a visit to Cape Girardeau later this year.

Hileman added, however, that they are somewhat selective in the bookings they take.

“We are trying to be a little bit careful. We enjoy this hobby and we don’t want it to turn into a full-time business. We are both retired and we do this as much out of fun than anything,” he explained.

Beth was a registered nurse; Paul worked in taxes and accounting as well as farm management for 40 years. He said he particularly enjoys teaching passengers about agriculture and horses, adding that the animals have always been a big part of both of their lives.

“Beth and I dated on horseback when we were teenagers. She would ride in one direction and I’d meet her from the other direction. We would go on trail rides together,” he explained. “We’ve enjoyed riding horses for many years and a few years back decided we were getting too old to be on top, so we decided to start driving horses.”

The couple has a variety of horses on their farm. At Bald Knob, Dusty and Donna – a matched set of Haflingers – pulled the carriage. The Hilemans also have a Belgian Friesian team. There is also a choice of what the horses pull. Beth jokingly said they have a “fleet,” but Paul said beside the wheeled carriage, they offer a bobsled (sleigh) and a corn sled.

“We really enjoy seeing families get out and do things in the outdoors, experiencing a little bit of farm life. When they are on the carriage I also try to encourage people to take the time to relax,” he said.

Hileman said he enjoys interacting with his passengers, especially the younger ones.

“The boys and girls really get a kick out of having the chance to get up in the driver’s box and help me drive the team. I allow them to hold the reins and teach them a little bit about horse driving, trying to cultivate the next generation of horse drivers,” he said.

With each event and every drive, the Hilemans see themselves as advocates for horsemanship, agriculture and a living a little slower.

“It seems that people are getting a generation or two away from the farm and we’re trying to help them connect and understand horses,” he said. “With this, life gets a little slower and I think it’s healthy for our own psyche to take a little time off and listen to the creek of the carriage and feel the wobble of the wagon.”