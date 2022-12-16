Business Spotlight | Adventure Time RV offers Southern Illinoisans a fun way to travel

Traveling with a recreational vehicle is a great way to gain new acquaintances at stops all along the journey. Mike Crews, owner of Adventure Time RV in De Soto said making friends should begin even before the purchase of an RV.

“Most everybody who has bought an RV here, we’ve ended up forming a friendship,” he said.

He said that is the advantage of his RV sales and service business.

“On every deal that is done here, I’m the one dealing with the customers,” he explained. “We do have employees, but it’s not like the giant stores where you get different sales people every time you visit. You are important to me and you’re dealing with the owner. It’s a different experience.”

Crews has been in the RV business on Route 51 for a decade, selling pre-owned travel trailers, fifth wheel trailers and drivable RVs at a location that has been in his family for three generations. He also worked in the recreational vehicle industry for a number of years in Florida before relocating to De Soto.

“We came here to see if we could grow a commercial location without spending what it would cost to do it in Florida and we’ve grown the business every year,” he explained.

In addition to selling campers, fifth wheels and motorhomes, Adventure Time RV also rents travel trailers and offers service and maintenance. When it comes to inventory, Crews said he usually tries to have as many as 20 units on the lot at a time, and is constantly trying to gauge what type of RVs customers may be seeking.

“I’ll try to always have some Class A and Class C drivables, some fifth wheels and travel trailers with different floor plans. For a while the toy haulers (a trailer with a ‘garage’ for storing motorcycles or all-terrain vehicles) were popular, but to me right now and for the last couple of years, it seems that the smaller Class C’s have been the hotter items. That’s why I try to have a little bit of everything available.”

He said he often takes time with potential 'RVers' to help them determine what type of vehicle best fits their needs.

“I’ll find out what their plans are, how many people will be traveling with them and their likes and then I can point them in the right direction, using what I’ve learned about RVs in over 21 years,” he explained. “I try to remind them that you don’t have to pick on RV for the rest of your life; you can have one for a few years and then try something different.”

Crews said he gets his inventory from other dealers, trade-ins and offers those wishing to sell their RVs consignment service. He said RVs are popular for a couple of reasons.

“RVs are different than anything else and you really don’t know until you go on that first vacation what they are like. You never know what someone is going to use it for; for some it could serve as a second home,” he explained. “When you travel, you have to stay somewhere; To be able to have your own stuff, your own bed and everything you need, it’s a totally different experience.”

He continued, “I can’t think of a better family vacation than an RV trip. You don’t have to take a trip to Florida or California, there are some amazing places within 50 miles of here for a weekend getaway.”