Anna’s Annabelle Market is more than just a place for vendors to sell their antiques, products and gifts. It’s the center of a movement, promoting small business and highlighting all that Union County has to offer.

On the surface, the market, which has been owned by sisters Crystal Housman and Sherri Agers since 2022, looks to be a shopping mall of sorts, offering everything from boutique items, foodstuffs and antiques. Dig deeper, though, and Housman says visitors will find a “Southern Illinois treasure.”

The market features more than 9,000 square feet of retail space comprised of nearly three dozen vendors.

“We have a nice mix of older and new,” she said. “We have antiques and then we have boutiques, we have clothing and children’s items and we sell a lot of locally-made products and are really proud of that.”

Local items include products from Fired Up Jams and Jellies, 17th Street Bar and Grill and the Chocolate Factory in Golconda as well as gifts from the Bald Knob Cross of Peace and items from Shawnee Hills Lavender. There’s local honey as well, she said.

Beyond serving as a retail location for other area enterprises, the market is a hub for business activity in the community, organizing events to draw customers to Anna – everything from princess days to special late-night shopping opportunities.

“I’m very proud to say that if somebody wants to start an event, we often jump right on board,” Housman said, talking about a spirit of enthusiasm and pride she sees in local residents and businesses.

“It is the perfect time to be in Anna right now because everybody is so excited about all of the new shops and the new businesses and the events we have. I can tell you that all of the businesses are participating in things and going above and beyond,” she said.

Additionally, she added, many of the boutique owners meet monthly to plan new activities and incentives to bring shoppers to their stores.

“We’ve not had any pushback from anyone and everyone has really just jumped right on board and it Is our customers and visitors who really benefit from all of it,” she explained.

The sisters purchased the market from Rhonda Bittle who started the business 18 years ago, first operating as the “This N That Resale,” then renaming the business to honor the community and its namesake Annabelle hydrangeas. Houseman and Agers have expanded the business and its offerings. They say the business has “something for everyone.”

“Rhonda gave us a true gift when she sold us the Annabelle Market,” Housman said. “She worked hard for a lot of years to build it and we hope to continue.”

As far as continuing, Housman said she and Agers have more plans.

“We have so many ideas and just not enough time to get them all accomplished,” she admits. “But we are going to continue to bring in more local products and we will consider all ideas. If we can make it work, we will. We going to continue growing and building relationships.

The Annabelle Market is open from 10 a.m - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and from noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday. The business is located at 300 S. Main St. in Anna. Learn more at www.facebook.com/AnnabelleMarket.