Business Spotlight | Batter's Box teaches baseball — and life lessons

Outside of analyzing our favorite team’s off-season moves, most of us are not focused on baseball this time of year.

Garrett Elders and his students are not like the rest of us.

Long before they step on the diamond, Southern Illinois baseball and softball players of all ages and abilities are improving their pitching, fine-tuning their fielding and honing their swings under the watchful eyes of Elders and his team at The Batter’s Box in Herrin, even during the winter.

Originally established in 1999 by longtime Herrin High School baseball coach Keith Warren, Elders, who played for Warren, took over the facility following the coach’s death in 2015.

“He was able to impact me and other kids with The Batter’s Box in a way that made us not only love the game. He was a great, great teacher of young men,” Elders explained. “One think I really wanted to do was to continue The Batter’s Box, because of what it has meant.”

Elders said the business was one of the first baseball training facilities in the region, and he – a certified special education teacher – approaches lessons both as a coach and a teacher.

“It’s something I really enjoy doing and all of our lessons are one-on-one,” he explained, adding much of what The Batter’s Box teaches in a 30-minute lesson goes beyond the baseball field – things like self-discipline, confidence, expectations grounded in reality and attitude.

“When kids start seeing themselves improving in baseball and building confidence, it doesn’t only help them in baseball, but it helps them improve themselves in the classroom, at home, with their work ethic and in all areas of their lives,” he explained.

Elders said players often see an improvement in their hitting after just one lesson.

“I coach in a way to make you hit the ball in a game,” he explained. “I don’t worry about the up-to-date things like launch angles and such, but just on little bitty changes that make a difference.”

He said his background as a teacher helps him as a coach.

“I really want to make sure that kids understand what they are doing wrong because at the end of your lesson if you don’t understand what you are doing wrong or why you are doing something, when you get to practice or a game, you’ll go back to those bad habits. I take pride in helping them understand their flaws and helping them fix them.”

To reach that goal, Elders said he has to approach each lesson differently.

“There aren’t any kids that swing the same way. I mean, there aren’t any major league players that swing the same way. It’s what is comfortable for them and what works. If we can get their hands in the right spot and their heads in the right spot, nothing else matters,” he said.

Elders’ lessons often include the use of video as well as soft tosses and actual pitches. He said he is fond of using a variety of methods to connect with students. One thing he said he also favors is giving players a break from their sports.

“I am not necessarily a fan of year-round or nine-months-a-year baseball because kids are so pushed that the love for the game is gone,” he said. “Sure, practice most of the year, but leave the playing to a few months a year because then you’ll always be hungry for the next one. We want them, when they are in high school, to have a drive and desire to play the game and not be burned out on it.”

He said a break from even practice or lessons sometimes gives players a better focus and refreshes their approach to the game.

Most of all, Elders said he wants the players he works with to improve not only their approach to the game, but also to life.

“You have to work hard, you have to be self-disciplined and you have to be realistic,” he said. “Baseball and life both throw you curveballs and you have to be able to handle those. I’m blessed to be able to have an impact on kids; it gives me a purpose.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0