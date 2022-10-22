Business Spotlight | Boutique brings personality fashion 'BAC' to Southern Illinois

Not long after Brandy Armstrong and her husband La’Toni moved to Carbondale several years ago, the pair noticed that they were always asked the same question.

“Everywhere I went, people would ask, ‘Where did you get those clothes?’ and I would tell them I go home to Los Angeles to do my shopping,” Brandy recalled.

Inevitably, the next question was, “Can you get some for me?”

People were drawn to Armstrong’s wardrobe and her sense of style – she calls it “personality fashion,” and she set out to bring it to Carbondale with her own retail store, BAC from L.A. Boutique.

“The BAC stands for beauty, accessory and clothing,” she explained. “We’re trying to bring the West Coast out this way.”

Armstrong’s business features a wide variety of men’s and women’s fashions including casual clothing, urban wear, active wear, shoes and accessories, ranging in size from extra small to 5X.

“It’s a one-stop shop. You can get everything but a meal,” she said with a laugh.

She said her customers appreciate the selection and the styling. Armstrong said she works to get to know her customers and their personalities to help them find the right fashions.

“We put both of our styles together and we create a masterpiece,” she said.

Armstrong explained it this way: “Your clothes are your character; your clothes exhibit your personality. We have great people here and I want their clothes to express it.”

With the right clothes, she said, people feel more confident.

“I see nothing but smiles walking out of the door. My customers have been very, very supportive,” she added. “I listen to their opinions and what they want. It really, basically, is their store. I love to see their faces and the excitement that comes with self-esteem.”

She said she hopes to continue to expand her inventory and someday offer children’s and teen’s apparel as well.

“I want everyone to be able to enjoy the experience pf personality fashion,” she said.

The boutique, located on Carbondale’s west side, is open late – until 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on the weekends for a very specific reason.

“I stay open because I want to address the nightlife,” she said. “Sometimes you want to go out to a nice dinner party and the shirt that you could wear last month might not fit today. You might need to run out and get something. I’m open for you.”