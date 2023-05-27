Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For Mark Denzer, sharing his love and knowledge of the region’s outdoors and waterways is more important than making money. That’s why, in 2018, it made perfect sense for him to reorganize his business which was then known as White Crane Canoes. In its new iteration, Cache Bayou Outfitters, Denzer is able to focus on educating clients about the area’s wetlands as well as the plants and animals that live in the region.

“We’re not just a canoe or kayak rental business,” he said of the Ullin-based enterprise. “We do a lot of things, we do tours, we offer trips on different rivers in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri and we do primitive living workshops.”

According to the organization’s website, Cache Bayou Outfitters’ mission is to “promote, establish, develop and preserve historic and ecological understandings and ancient ways of life, which will be beneficial in understanding and caring for our natural resources and the health and well-being of people and community.” It’s a formal way of saying Denzer and his staff want to help others appreciate, understand and care for the Cache River basin, the Southern Illinois wilderness and the waterways which border the region.

“We’re just here to connect people to the outdoors,” said Denzer, who studied outdoor recreation at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

He explained that the organization offers canoe and kayak rentals as well as canoe tours of the Cache and other area bodies of water.

“We do full moon tours, and this summer we are planning a trip on the Ohio River. I like to take people on bodies of water that are not explored very much,” he explained.

He also said the organization is researching grant opportunities to do more youth programming and he especially enjoys what he calls “primitive living workshops.”

“I like to call them ancestral skills,” he said. “Things like how to light a fire without matches, flint knapping workshops, hide tanning workshops, wild edibles, and a whole host of different outdoor skills,” he said.

Whether it is teaching a class on how to create fire from friction alone to pointing out various types of wildlife while guiding a canoe tour of the Cache River Basin, the programs are the type of things Denzer said he’s always wanted to do.

“I’ve been doing trips on the water since I was a kid. I’ve paddled the Cache as a kid and I’ve always liked the outdoors,” he added.

Denzer said he enjoys what he does.

“This is a beautiful place and a great little organization,” he said. “Very few people get to do what they really love and it has worked out that way for me.”

More information about Cache Bayou Outfitters is available online at www.cachebayououtfitters.com or by calling Denzer at (618) 201-4090.