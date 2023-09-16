E.W. Vogler had a hunch. A St. Louis-based traveling hardware salesman, he believed that he could do well by purchasing a Carbondale Ford automobile dealership from the Sullivan brothers. His hunch was correct, and this month his purchase – known since as Vogler Motor Co. – is celebrating a century of business.

“There are other businesses in our area that have celebrated 100 years, but it is a little more rare with car dealers, so it is something we are proud of,” said Tim Hirsch, new car sales manager and a member of the business’ current ownership group.

Hirsch said the dealership has a rich history, from its first location on East Main Street just a block or two from the railroad tracks to a larger facility on North Illinois Ave. (where the NAPA store is now located) to moving into the businesses’ current location across from the University Mall in 1988. He said a key to Vogler’s longevity has been the values instilled by the hardware salesman-turned car dealer as well as his sons, who later operated the business.

“I think it has been the way that the Voglers did business with honesty and integrity, trying to deliver a good product at a fair price and also taking care of customers,” Hirsch said. “The way they dealt with people and took care of them is something that has been passed down to us and we’ve tried to continue to do business in the same way.”

Vogler grew the business, adding Lincoln and Mercury lines and advertising the “largest automobile selection in Southern Illinois.” He also convinced his sons, Ed, Jr. – a Harvard-trained chemist – and Don – a West Point graduate – to return to Carbondale to continue to operate the dealership. The Vogler brothers actively ran the business until selling majority ownership to long-time employee Frank Black.

“Frank eventually became the majority owner and bought the Voglers out, then sometime later brought on his nephew Brian and another employee, Dennis Rathjen,” Hirsch said. Rathjen, who has been with the dealership more than 50 years is the company’s current dealer principal president.

The current ownership group includes Rathjen, Brian Black, Rathjen’s son John and others.

“I often refer to it as the two generations of Voglers and now two generations – and working on our third – generation of employees who run the store,” Hirsch said.

Through the years, the Vogler name has remained.

“I think in a region such as Southern Illinois, name recognition goes a long way and I don’t think the way that the dealership has been run has changed much since the Voglers,” John Rathjen, who currently serves as general manager, said.

Rathjen added that current owners and employees are very aware of the dealership’s history.

“We are stewards of Vogler Motor Co. and the Vogler name, passing that down to generations who take over,” he said. “We are trying to continue to building and be a functioning, successful business for generations.”

He said it is not uncommon for third, fourth and even fifth generation customers to purchase vehicles at Vogler.

“People come in and they tell us that their grandfather did business with us in 1945 and they are going to continue to do the same thing. Its neat to see that,” Rathjen said.

Hirsch added Vogler Motor Co. continues to strive to meet the changing needs of customers. He said the dealership will be designated as the region’s only “Elite” Ford dealer, offering an inventory of electric vehicles as well as 24-hour raid charging stations. He said the dealership has always been on the cutting edge.

“I feel like we have always tried to look ahead and see what the next thing will be and be ready for that,” Hirsch said.

The company will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a celebration, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22. Hirsch said the event will include lunch, live music, drawings for prizes, recollections and an exhibit of Ford automobiles from each decade the dealership has been in business. Current and former customers, previous employees, area dignitaries and Ford Motor Co. executives all are invited.