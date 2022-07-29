Business Spotlight | Diving into the dumpster business

Colton Foster’s wife thought he was crazy. She even told him so.

As Foster looked through Facebook Marketplace one evening in early 2020, he discovered an area company selling commercial roll-off dumpsters that they no longer needed. He had been looking for a way to make some extra money and thought dumpsters might be just the ticket.

“I had never even thought about a dumpster company before seeing that listing,” he admits, but, he said he began considering the trash business. “I did my research and started running some math and decided it might work.”

His wife wasn’t so sure, but he persisted, did some more calculations and made the purchase. Armed with dumpsters, a new-to-him roll-off dumpster truck – Little Egypt Dumpster Rentals was born.

The plan was to run the business part-time and make a few bucks, Foster said. He never expected the roll-offs to take off like they did.

“I feel bad for saying this, but COVID really helped us out and gave our business a jump start,” he explained. “With everyone staying home and all of the home remodeling and other projects, it grew and grew.”

In fact, business expanded so quickly that by summer, Foster was able to leave his job in a local school system and start running the dumpster business full time. Now he has added more dumpsters to the fleet as well as a number of dump trailers.

“We’ve grown quite a bit since then and have plans just to continue to grow,” he said.

Foster said Little Egypt Dumpster Rentals caters to the residential and small business market with dumpsters and dump trailers in a variety of sizes as well as with rental periods not offered by most other companies.

“We wanted to be different. We learned that there really wasn’t anybody doing short-term rentals, so we offer dumpster rentals for as little as three days, perfect for a weekend project,” he explained. “The bigger companies would happily come and pick up your dumpster after three days, but you’re probably not going to get a three-day rate, you’ll probably pay for at least a week.”

He said many of his residential clients select a dumpster for a weekend cleaning out of a house or a quick remodeling effort so they don’t need a long-term, large dumpster for the project. The company also does longer term rentals, but does not offer commercial or residential weekly waste services.

One of the Marion-based company’s main focuses is customer service, Foster said.

“I think that has really helped our business grow – the way we treat people,” he said. “We try to be friendly, good people."

Foster said he is enjoying his business and he is learning every day.

“I’ve learned how to manage my time really well as well as managing my routes, trying to be as time and mileage efficient as I can be. For example, if I’m taking a dumpster to Jonesboro, I want to make sure to pick one up on the way back if I can. Sometimes that all can be challenging,” he said.

Foster added that he has plans to continue to grow his business by purchasing additional dumpsters, trailers and trucks.