For owner Kelly Rose, Du Quoin’s Olivia Rose Boutique is more than just a retail business offering women’s clothes and accessories. It’s a dream come true and an ongoing memorial to a lost loved one. It also is a testament to the power of coming home.

A native of Perry County, Rose said she was like many others who grow up in the region.

“I was that girl who was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get out of here; I’m out of this town.’ So I went to school in Florida and spent time in Arizona, but I think you appreciate things more once you leave and come back,” she said. “Our main reason for coming back was for family, but no matter where we lived, I never quit calling Du Quoin home.”

While in Florida, she met her future husband and landed a job with Marriott Hotels. The birth of a son was followed by a daughter.

“At about 20 weeks into my pregnancy, we learned that she was going to need some extra care, but we weren’t exactly sure what the meant at that point,” Rose recalled.

After Olivia’s birth in October 2019, the infant spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. The family brought her home just before Thanksgiving under hospice care and she lived only through the holidays.

It was their daughter’s death that brought the Roses back to Southern Illinois where they purchased a bed and breakfast – now operated as the Rose House – and opened the a boutique in the building.

“People often tell me that they can’t believe I named the boutique after her, but for me, it is part of the grieving. It was part of the process,” Rose explained. “I love when people ask about her. I even have her pictures in the shop.”

The Roses moved back to be near family and to pursue Rose’s dream of having her own business.

“We’ve never looked back and we have never been happier,” she said.

Rose said the boutique offers a full line of women’s clothing in sizes small through 3X as well as home décor, jewelry and accessories.

“We cater for women in their mid-20s and up,” she explained. “We also care accessories and last year started carrying Du Quoin Indians and Warriors spirit wear which has gone really, really well.”

She said operating both the bed and breakfast and the boutique along with raising a family is both fun and “a lot of work,” and she added that she has learned to handle the long hours.

“You realize that the clothes don’t just show up by themselves. It’s a lot of working at night, after the kids go to bed, buying and marking things and doing all of the administrative things. It’s not easy, but it is really rewarding,” she said. “I’ve learned, too, that there is such a humbling feeling when you come back home and people welcome you with open arms.”

She said she also has learned to advocate not only for her boutique, but also for other local businesses.

“I’m huge on shopping small and shopping local, so any thing I can do I will,” she said. “It is hugely important. If we, as local businesses, don’t get support from the town, then we won’t be here. It’s not just my business, it’s anybody’s business; you have to get that support from your hometown and the surrounding towns.”