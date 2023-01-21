Business Spotlight | Electric Larry's: eclectric, nostalgic and fun

Even the name, Electric Larry’s Eclectic Emporium, captures the imagination, but nothing like the wide range of items in the Carbondale business does. That is just the way owner Randall Majors wants it.

Described as having “pop culture and vintage goods for funky retro souls,” Electric Larry’s is a unique secondhand store carrying used books, pop culture items, video games, toys, electronics, books, board games, local art and more.

“We try to occupy a space between a thrift store and an expensive collectible store,” Majors explained. “What I mean by that is we try to find hard-to-find collectible pop culture items and sell them at affordable prices.”

Majors admits the store is an outgrowth of his own hobbies.

“I always have been an obsessive collector of things – books, movies, toys, games – and it’s always really been a situation where I seem to have a knack for finding really good things,” he said. “Then something will come up and I’d need to sell some or I’d run out of space; it was just kind of an endless cycle in my life.”

Three years ago, he said the cycle took a turn.

“I was working for an information technology company and they got bought out and I found myself with a severance package. Instead of doing the smart, responsible thing, I decided to open a business with it,” he said, laughing.

“And,” he interjects, “this was in the height of COVID-19.”

He said about one-third of his initial inventory was from his own collections. The rest came from friends or purchases he made. Today, he purchases and trades items from customers offering both cash and store credit.

“We try to do a pretty good job of curating what we buy in terms of records, books, movies and stuff,” he said. “We try not to have 50 million of the same Reader’s Digest book that you see everywhere. Our goal is to have a good selection.”

The same goes for movies, including both DVDs, Blu-ray discs and even VHS tapes, the popularity which he said has been surprising. Stock includes a variety of genres, even 1980s comedies such as “Go Crazy,” from which the store gets its name.

“It was not a super popular film, but one character – Electric Larry – always kind of had a knack for having exactly what people needed at any given time,” Major shared. “And I just liked the way it sounded. We made a shortlist of various other names, but this was the one that stuck.”

Majors said the store’s extensive video game stock is especially popular.

“That section probably has the most turn over, so you never really know what we’ll have in stock because the games tend to go pretty quickly,” he said of inventory which often includes classic game systems through modern units.

Modern systems aside, Majors said it is nostalgia which brings many customers in time and again.

“One of the things I absolutely love about my job and this place is that just about every day I get to some somebody go down a complete nostalgia trip when they find something in the store that brings back memories from childhood. It is honestly such a thrill to see that,” he said.