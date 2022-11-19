Business Spotlight | Fire Masters Custom Fireplaces offers comfort and relaxation

Mike Eader believes he has the perfect answer: A fireplace. His company, Fire Masters Custom Fireplaces in Carterville, has been adding to the ambiance and comfort of homes since 2006.

The company, which he started after more than 30 years working with fireplaces for another company, handles a wide range of fireplace products and accessories.

“We install gas and wood stoves, gas logs, mangles and anything fireplace related, we sell it and install it,” Eader, the company’s owner and manager, said.

Of course, that means fireplaces as well, ranging from classic wood, stone and brick styles to contemporary looks. Traditional wood-burning fireplaces, gas fireplaces and electric units all are available, he said.

“We’re putting in a lot more wood burning fireplaces than we used to. I’d say probably about 40% wood with the other 60% being gas and most of those are ‘ventless’ gas,” he said.

Eader said the installation of gas fireplaces is straight-forward, even in an existing structure. Ventless fireplaces use natural gas or propane, but burn in such a way that they produce fewer fumes and do not require ductwork or a flume. They are fueled either through gas service to the home from a utility or from a tank outside the residence.

“It’s 99% efficient and require no power, so you see a lot of people installing these as a way to have backup heat if the power goes out,” Eader said. “Most of the fireplaces we install are for a heat source. If the power goes out, you can still continue to use it.”

The demand for fireplaces has increased in recent years. Eader credits some of that to coverage of the winter storm that left many Texas residents without power for days and even weeks in February 2021. Eader said not only do fireplaces give homeowners options, they do so efficiently.

“Fireplaces today are a whole lot more environmentally friendly and even wood stoves are more efficient. They use a lot less wood than they used to and gas fireplaces are a whole lot more environmentally friendly, too,” he said.

Eader added that fireplaces come in a wide variety of styles.

“You can put fireplaces in cabinets where you basically just set it against the wall,” he explained. “Those start around $3,000 and

there really is no top end. We can build almost anything and I think that is why people come to us; we can install stonework if they want stone, we do it all,” he said.

As many may imagine, fall and winter are the busiest times for Fire Masters Custom Fireplaces. Eader said business picks up around Labor Day and the company stays busy right into the spring. Even the last few summers have been brisk.

“From what I am hearing from customers – especially through COVID – many people decided to put money back into their homes instead of vacations. Plus, with ‘staycations’ growing in popularity, we’ve done a lot more fire pits and outdoor fireplaces in the spring and summer months,” he said.

Regardless of whether fire features are indoor or outdoor, Eader said fireplaces make spaces special for a couple of reasons.

“Number one is the heat,” he said. “It is a different kind of heat; it warms things not the air. There’s just something about it. Then watching a fire is one of the most relaxing things in the world. A fireplace is a great source of heat and then it’s also just incredibly relaxing.”