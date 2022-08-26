Business Spotlight | Flexibility, size makes Big Muddy Media successful

Even though the name Big Muddy Media may be unfamiliar, odds are you have seen and heard this Southern Illinois company’s work. From television commercials to social media presentations and even training videos, Big Muddy Media has an impressive portfolio.

The fact that you may not know them doesn’t bother the company’s partners. Even many of their clients don’t know the enterprise’s formal name.

“The company’s called Big Muddy Media, but most of the time, it’s just Todd and Devin,” Big Muddy Media’s Devin Miller said.

“That’s what it always has been – Todd and Devin – and, as far as I’m concerned, what it always will be,” Todd Ellis, the other half of Big Muddy Media, added.

In fact, the two former co-workers started creating shooting and editing videos for clients around 2009, but it wasn’t until a few years later they gave their Murphysboro-based business a name.

Miller brought a background in documentary film, journalism and photography. Ellis had experience in photography, business development and sales as well as editing. He also is a sought-after voiceover artist. Together, the company works to exceed clients’ expectations. As such, they admit to being different than many other companies in their industry.

“We don’t try to be like a lot of marketing agencies who say they do everything,” Miller said. “We do what we know how to do.”

What they do is digital content creation, including projects such as video production, photography, motion graphics and voiceovers. With more than 1,200 completed videos and 400 projects, the company’s work is prevalent in the region.

“We provide content for website videos, broadcast commercials and social media content. We work in health care, business, industry and manufacturing and municipalities,” Ellis said.

The pair said a key part of their work is staying up-to-date on technology and techniques.

“In this business we spend a lot of time with professional development,” Miller said. “What you know today is not necessarily going to be relevant in a week or two.”

Ellis said the advancements are coming faster than ever before.

“It’s so much of a rapid rate even than when we started. There is something else coming out literally all of the time. We’re always upgrading our gear, learning new cameras, learning new software and so we spend a lot of time in professional development, always trying to improve and move forward,” Ellis said.

The learning has led Ellis and Miller to bigger projects with more sophisticated lighting techniques and advanced editing and, of course, better production equipment.

Ellis said that part of what makes Big Muddy Media successful is the company’s size.

“Everything is easier because it is just us two,” he said. “I think it makes us more flexible. We are constantly bouncing ideas off of each other early in the morning or 9:30 at night – a ‘Hey, I just thought of this, what do you think?’ and we go with it or say it is a dumb idea. The egos are out the window.”

The partnership also allows the company to be flexible.

“We can pivot and change quickly, we can come up with ideas quickly and we don’t have to have weekly meetings,” Miller explained.

That flexibility has allowed for efficiency as well. The pair said they have never missed a deadline.

“If we were to say that we were going to get a projected done by such-and-such of a date and then we don’t do that, it hurts our credibility. It is important to get the project to the client on time and within the agreed budget,” Miller explained. “Our goal is to be invited back by the client.”

Ellis said regardless of if the project is a 30-minute in-house training video or a 30-second television spot, the focus is on story telling.

“We love to hear people tell their stories,” Miller said. “We’re really interested in that and that helps them to feel comfortable with us.”

Ellis added, “I think that we have a way of putting people at ease and drawing out their stories. It is inherent in both of our personalities and when people feel comfortable with us and on camera, you end up with a story and the story is everything.”