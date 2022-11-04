Business Spotlight | Guerrilla Film: A quiet powerhouse in visual storytelling

Odds are you have seen work produced by Tennyson Tanner and Jonah Atkins and you do not even realize it. And, you probably have never heard of their company, Guerrilla Film, unless you work in marketing, television or advertising.

Yet, the Marion-based video production company has quietly become a powerhouse in visual storytelling, gaining clients, recognition and accolades worldwide.

“We don’t do as much locally,” said Tanner, the company’s owner and director of photography, “but we’ve been working with ad agencies throughout St. Louis and Chicago. We do projects all over the Midwest and as far away as California.”

Guerrilla Film’s list of clients is impressive, both on the local and national level. Organizations and companies including the Illinois Department of Transportation, DeKalb, Morton Buildings, Helitech, SIH, AT&T and NASCAR all have selected the firm for video production.

“I would say that 20-30% of our work is probably done in Southern Illinois, but one of the things we try to do is take a handful of Southern Illinois people with us when we shoot,” explained Atkins, who serves as producer and co-director. “We are always are looking for talented people that are willing to learn and can fill roles on the set.”

In fact, he said the pair has found the work ethic of Southern Illinoisans to be a key to the company’s success.

Tanner said he started working with non-profit organizations doing video work and learning about the craft, working nationally and internationally, before starting his own production company. He said one of the main goals of the company is delivering outstanding results for clients.

“One of the things we focus on is having success versus being successful,” he said. “We focus on being really detailed and consistent and that is what pushes us forward in what we do.”

The success comes, both for the firm and its clients. Guerrilla Films recently won a Midwestern Emmy Award for its work on a short-form video for the Girl Scouts of America. Perhaps you saw that on Facebook or Instagram, but probably not. Tanner admitted the company does not tell its own story very often.

“We know that for some a growing social media presence is a metric for entrepreneurs and a growing business, but we make up for that with the relationships we have built and through working with some of the largest companies out there,” Tanner said.

He pointed to Guerrilla Film’s work in producing the launch video for several Subaru models, shooting advertisements and in-house videos for Monsanto and said the pair recently completed a project for outdoor equipment manufacturer STIHL.

“It’s kind of cool that we’ve beat out a couple of large production companies when there are just two of us,” Atkins said, adding that the company takes a “blue collar approach” to projects putting extra effort into every single proposal and project.

“Plus there is the track record of success and the ever-increasing quality of our projection and the high level of our deliverables,” Atkins added. “Some of the agencies are starting to take notice.”

“It is attention to detail and going beyond what is expected,” Tanner said.

Tanner said even though most of the company’s projects are short videos and 30-second commercials, he hopes to also work on larger projects including documentaries and longer films.

“But at the same time, we are also building teams where we can start to offer services locally,” he added. “We like to stay at home with our families as much as we can. We’re pretty much permanent here.”

Tanner added that Guerrilla Film wants to continue to grow from Southern Illinois, employing area residents whenever possible.

“There’s a lot of real talent here and that’s really exciting,” Atkins said.