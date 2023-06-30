One of the axioms of entrepreneurship is to find a need and fill it. That is exactly what Mike and Angela McClelland are doing with Happy Tails by Sampson in Anna.
Longtime dog owners, the recently retired couple longed for a new venture and they sensed a need for dog grooming, boarding and training in Union County. Working with a pair of established and respected area professional groomers, the pair launched their business earlier this year, and the hunch appears to have been correct – and they haven’t even started offering dog training yet.
“We’ve already had a tremendous response to the grooming side of the business,” explained Mike McClelland. “It’s been more than we expected. When we were going to open, it was with two groomers and within a month we knew that wasn’t enough, so we hired two more.”
He said the success of the business has been built on providing good customer service and the reputation of the company’s staff members as well as the overall need for their service in the area.
“I am so lucky to have this level of talent in the building,” he said of the staff. “I believe I have the four best groomers in the state of Illinois. They are wonderful.”
McClelland said Happy Tails by Sampson – “Sampson” in honor of a dog who was part of the family for many years – offers all-inclusive services.
“We don’t nickel-and-dime you to death with add-ons like ‘Do you want the nails done? Do you want cologne for your dog?’ Or how ear-cleaning is an extra charge. About 90% of our grooming services fall under a couple of levels of services, where customers get all of our services in that tier,” he explained.
He said a bath includes nails, ear cleanings as well as a check and expressing of glands if necessary.
“A grooming includes all of that plus a haircut based upon the owner’s wishes. We groom to what you want and if we come across anything else, we’ll address it,” he said, adding the services are actual grooming sessions not what he called “shave downs.”
Response to boarding services has been good too. Sometimes they get close to the facility’s full capacity of four large dogs and nine small canines.
The business will also offer obedience training soon. McClelland, who has completed 14 weeks of certified training at the Academy of Pet Careers in St. Charles, Missouri, said he hopes to begin sessions later this summer in fear-free obedience and scent work.
He also is already considering developing a larger outdoor space.
“We want a place to take dogs out from boarding and grooming and let them play and have fun. We might also use it as an area to do group training sessions,” he said.
Happy Tails by Sampson is located at 139 E. Vienna St. in Anna. The business is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Saturday and can be reached at (618) 614-8909.
