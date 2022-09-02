Business Spotlight | Hawk Outfitters Co. provides only the best for outdoor needs

Hunters and outdoor lovers may bristle at the thought of buying their clothing, equipment and gear at a boutique, but that’s the best word Zach Hawk can come up with to describe his retail business, Hawk Outfitters Co.

“I know it is not a very manly term to call it a boutique, but I don’t know what else I would call it,” Hawk explained. “We’re not like bigger outdoor stores; it’s a smaller one that narrows in on things that I would personally use and recommend.”

Hawk, a full-time contractor, started the Marion-based company which offers outdoors clothing and equipment including decoys and calls for ducks, wild turkeys, geese and more several years ago to share his favorite products. He said the line of clothing and equipment is constantly expanding – for example, the company is beginning to offer fishing gear and items geared toward deer hunters. However, Hawk said he will only sell products that meet his standards.

“I just want to give people the best jacket or the best this or that,” he said. “A lot of stores are going to sell a lot of things, but I’m selling what I’m really wearing when I’m hunting.”

He said the goal is not to stock a wide variety of any particular items, but rather the right items.

“I want to take my customers down a path to the things I think are best; things I think you are really going to use out in the field,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to equip people with good gear.”

Hawk explained that the company grew out of his desire to have his very own waterfowl call about ten years ago.

“I hunt waterfowl and I wanted to complete the circle, I like to say; to be able to call in waterfowl with something you built is pretty exciting,” he said. “That was in 2018 and from there I got a little shop and decided that I wanted to sell a lot of the things I use in the field, things like equipment and apparel.”

While the “boutique,” which is open only by appointment, is one sales channel, Hawk said many of his sales come from two other avenues: the annual Hunting and Fishing Days event and his online store.

“A lot of our online sales are going to everywhere minus Hawaii,” he explained. “Because our store is not open regularly, I’d say 80 percent of our sales are online, but Hunting and Fishing Days is huge for us. Southern Illinois people always come out and show their support for us. They are really good to me.”

Still, Hawk said he wants to continue to stock and grow the little “boutique.”

“My goal is to pack it to the ceiling and force myself to move out of there. It’s slowly happening,” he said. “I’m looking to do an app and then eventually hope to open the store full-time as well.”

He said another goal is to always promote his ties to Southern Illinois. One of his more popular waterfowl calls is named “The I-57” and he has plans for what he calls a “throwback” call which will honor the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

All of his calls are manufactured locally – they are turned by a company in Herrin and engraved in Marion. Hawk polishes and paints the calls himself. Apparel sold by Hawk Outfitters is printed in Marion.

“Keeping it local and keeping the dollars here is everything to me,” Hawk outlined. “I really want to keep the hunting heritage of Southern Illinois alive.”