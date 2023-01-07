Business spotlight | Herrin gaming lounge truly is unique

Unique Geek Gaming Lounge in Herrin is part retail store, part arcade and part gathering place.

That’s the whole goal, said co-owner Kylea Lane. She said that along with Richard Fasching, they opened the business last summer to be a place for youth and others “to get together, socialize, play board and video games and just hangout.”

The business features a full line of role-playing and trading card games including Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and others. And, like many other gaming retailers, Unique Geek offers a place for fans and hobbyists to play the games, but what makes the business unique is the collection of recliners, PCs, gaming systems and large screen televisions for video games.

Lane said customers can play on the video game systems with the purchase of a day pass, allowing them to play as much as they desire. She added that to her knowledge, there is no other place like it in the region.

“We have Yu-Gi-Oh!, Mario, Dragonball Z items, anime figures and collectibles and more,” she said, adding that the store sells individual gaming cards and sets and also has a variety of snacks available for gamers.

Lane said birthday parties have been very popular since the lounge opened.

“You can rent out the building for a private event, bring in food and decorations and get a whole group of people in here gaming together,” she said.

Unique Geek gaming Lounge appeals to a wide cross-section of people, she said.

“We get people that like video games and people that like the role-playing aspects of tabletop games and people who enjoy both,” she explained. “It’s a wide variety of different people.”

Lane said one of the factors in launching the business was a sense of community.

“We wanted to make one big store where we could have all of the stuff that appeals to people like me, but just as much, we wanted to bring something new, something different to the community; something for kids to do,” she said, then explained how the approach of gaming together. “Of course, kids have game consoles at home, but here they are in more of a social setting and get to interact and play with new kids that maybe they’ve never met before. That’s what we aim for.”

Even though the business has been open less than a year, Lane said that Unique Geek Gaming Lounge is already thinking about reaching another level.

“We hope to expand and be able to open up more than one location,” she said.