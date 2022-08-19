Business Spotlight | It's a Jeep thing for Mulkeytown's J & L Custom Automotive

“It’s a Jeep thing” is a popular axiom among enthusiasts of the four-wheel drive vehicles.

What “it” is, however, is up for discussion among Jeep owners. For Jimmy and Liz Allen of Mulkeytown, “it” means Jeep owners making their vehicles uniquely theirs through accessories, enhancements and customization – everything from tops to tires.

A former mechanic in the coal mining industry, Jimmy said he upgraded a Jeep he owned and then sold it, making a little bit of money in the process. Remembering the process and considering Liz’s fondness for the vehicles as well, the couple made a decision while on their honeymoon to open their own automotive customization business – one that would focus on Jeeps.

Since 2017, J & L Custom Automotive has worked on and installed almost anything you can think of on Jeeps and other vehicles.

“We will work on anything, but we specialize in Jeeps,” Jimmy explained. “We do anything on a Jeep that can be done. We started with tires and lifts and bumpers, but then expanded into sound systems and lights.”

The company is recognized as a leader in Jeep customization not only in the Southern Illinois region, but throughout the Midwest.

“We have customers that will drive three or four hours,” Liz said. “There are plenty that will come pretty far, because they know we have learned a lot and gained a depth of knowledge over the years.

The Allens said part of what makes Jeeps unique is the ability to customize them in a variety of ways. Jimmy said customers like to make their vehicles uniquely their own. Jimmy estimates the company has modified thousands of Jeeps in its five years of business. The company includes both of the Allens as well as a customer service associate and two mechanics.

Wheels and tire packages are the most common upgrades, but the company has done everything from seats to camping packages. While the ability to customize their vehicle is one draw for Jeeps, the Allens said the vehicles are just fun.

“There’s something about a Jeep that makes you want to take the long way to wherever you are going,” Liz said. “I mean, you’ll find yourself driving around Rend Lake to get to Sesser. In a Buick, you wouldn’t do that.”

She also said the “Jeep community” is part of the appeal, and J & L Custom Automotive is a large part of area Jeep organizations, sponsoring rides and special events which often raise money for Southern Illinois charities.

Both of the Allens, of course, drive Jeeps and Jimmy said he has “three or four” project Jeeps as well.

Since opening, the business has constantly grown. Jimmy said they have tripled the size of their building, but he is looking to continue to expand both in service area and scope.

“We’re in small-town Mulkeytown, but we’d like to break into larger markets; you know, with the guys that drop a $100,000 on a build. That would be a nice world to be in,” he said.