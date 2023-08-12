Les O'Dell Reporter Follow Les O'Dell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jane Julian is a detail person. She has to be. As a tour operator and owner of West Frankfort-based Jane’s Journeys LLC, she sweats the small stuff to make certain her guests have worry-free experiences.

For nearly three decades, Julian has been organizing and booking trips and tours of all sorts, from single-evening trips to performances at the Fox Theater in St. Louis to week-long motorcoach tours and three-week airline trips to international destinations.

She handles it all, even escorting guests on their trips to make certain everything is perfect.

“I arrange the entire tour, starting with transportation from Southern Illinois. I arrange all of the hotels, I take care of the attractions and many of the meals,” Julian explained.

She said she delights in taking care of her customers and taking them to new destinations or to new experiences. Sometimes, it means handling the little things that come up. For instance, she’s currently working on securing a new transportation company for some tours, as a longtime partner company is going out of business – a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the pandemic had a significant impact on the tourism industry, Julian said her business has bounced back with more people choosing organized tours than ever before. In fact, her son Dale has joined the business, assisting in planning some tours and escorting a number of tours.

“I think a lot of people didn’t travel in 2021 or 2022, but now there is a huge, huge difference in the number of people traveling,” she said. “People are just so happy to go somewhere.”

She said most of her tours this year have been sell-outs.

“That’s good in a way for me and bad in a way because I don’t like telling people that I’ll have to put them on the waitlist,” she said.

New and repeat clients learn of her planned tours through the company’s online presence as well as through an annual catalog and newsletter Julian produces. She already most of the plans for 2024 completed and said she will soon begin work on the 2025 schedule.

Julian said she tries not to take trips to the same destinations in consecutive years and learns of new spots through participation in annual meetings of professional tour operators. She added that trips booked through Jane’s Journeys are great ways for people to travel without stress.

“Often, I think people go with us to places that they wouldn’t have gone to necessarily on their own; places they might not even have known about,” she explained. “Sometimes people don’t like to drive anymore because the traffic can be horrendous and on our trips, we take care of everything. They don’t have to worry about traffic, we drop them off and pick them up at the door and many of the meals are included. It’s basically a worry-free vacation and it’s my job to make sure everything goes correctly.”

She said her customers include retirees, people with families and others – a wide range of travelers, who she describes as “some of the nicest people in Southern Illinois.” Plus, she added, they often come away from trips as friends.

Information about future trips is available online at www.janesjourneys.com or by calling Julian at (618) 627-2652.