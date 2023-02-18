As a former public school kindergarten teacher, Candace Neil understands the benefits of small class sizes and exposing students not only to one-on-one attention but also to hands-on experiences.

To bring these educational opportunities to Southern Illinois, Neil established K2 Academy (pronounced “K squared”) to use real world experiences to help learners gain, as she says, “understanding without boundaries.”

Officially, K2 Academy is a micro school, an independent alternative educational institution outside of the traditional public school system. The academy’s approach is to begin as a supplement to students’ current enrollment in area schools, offering unique learning experiences after the regular school day, utilizing community partners.

“Right now, we are partnering with different community-based businesses and organizations to provide hands-on learning and educational programing,” Neil, the academy’s founder and director, explained.

One such offering included a series of classes held at The Science Center in Carbondale with hands-on experiments and learning units. Current courses include online cooking lessons, with a focus on building math skills.

“We’re working on developing lifelong skill sets,” Neil said about the cooking units.

Neil said she is able to keep the costs of the classes low at this time, thanks to a micro grant from the VELA Education Fund, a nonprofit effort to support new approaches to education.

One of Neil’s plans is to assess the needs and desires of area students and their parents, with an eye on growing the academy and someday perhaps moving into its own building.

“It would be considered a private school, but not in the conventional way,” she explained. “A lot of the learning would be hands-on. For example, reading might take place when we’re sitting down, but there will be a lot of hands-on as we find other opportunities to learn the same concepts that are taught in the public school settings but outside of the school building.”

She said a hallmark of K2 Academy always will be small class sizes, allowing for more personal attention and instruction with each student. She also said her plans are to be flexible with school days to meet families’ needs. The initial focus of the academy will be kindergarten through third grade.

Neil explained the academy’s name grew from her passion as a kindergarten teacher, both in Carbondale and later in the Chicagoland area. Future classes are expected to include additional science classes, a dedicated art week as well as instruction in yoga and meditation.

“I think it is really important that we are looking to assist the community and we welcome suggestions for programming or other ideas,” Neil said, adding that she also is exploring partnership arrangements with businesses and non-for-profits in the region. “We put an emphasis on hands-on experiences and experiential learning as well as community connections to make sure that we’re providing high quality education.”

K2 Academy is currently enrolling for future programs. Information is available on the institution’s website at www.k2-academy.com.