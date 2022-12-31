Business Spotlight | LilyAuna Mercantile: A business helping other local businesses

Dawn McClerren said her venture, LilyAuna Mercantile in Murphysboro, is more than a small business.

“Basically, we are a small business that houses and promotes other small businesses, she said.

She shares that sentiment on the business’ website: “Our local vendors do a fantastic job at creating their own individual booth spaces and we would not be able to exist without them. Behind each booth at LilyAuna Mercantile is a small business, a person, and a dream. Our unique booth spaces allow local small businesses to get a chance to share their dream with our community. Several of our local vendors provide customers with unique shopping experiences and gives them the ability to shop small in order to help support our local community.”

More than 30 individual vendors are part of the mercantile, selling everything from food items to crafts, jewelry to apparel. Each sets up their own area inside the building and McClerren earns a commission on sales.

McClerren didn’t necessarily set out to establish a mercantile; instead, “the storefront just kind of developed into its own thing,” she said.

She first purchased the building because of its capacity for a commercial kitchen to support her other business, the popular Sweet Shishkabob food trailer. Thinking about the available space in the building and considering many of the entrepreneurs, craftspeople and vendors she had met at events, she realized many of those products likely would do well in a store together.

With that LilyAuna – named after McClerren’s granddaughters – was born. The mercantile has a wide range of items. She said the retail space has two distinct areas.

“One side is more of a food area where we have baked goods, coffees, sweets, jellies and jams, seasonings, spices, barbecue sauces and more,” she explained.

McClerren said she also has recently added hot-grab-and-go meals for both breakfast and lunch.

“I post a menu every week and I try to offer things that other local places don’t offer, things like old-fashioned goulash or beef and noodles,” she said.

The other portion of the store is the gift shop, offering a range of products from local individuals and businesses – goat-milk soaps, children’s clothing, crocheted items, T-shirts, candles and artisan crafts are examples.

“Everything in the store is made by local people,” she said. “I try to keep things just as absolutely local as possible. My job is to promote these businesses and get people into the store and help keep the vendors items moving.”

As such, McClerren sees LilyAuna Mercantile as part headquarters for Sweet Shishkabob, part commercial kitchen and restaurant, part gallery and part retail establishment.

McClerren he says she looks forward to continuing to grow the reach of both her business and those she works with, with regular space for “pop up vendors” and maybe offering summertime outdoor vendor fairs and food trucks. She said response to the mercantile has been overwhelming positive and she maintains a waiting list of potential vendors.

“People have come in and said things like, ‘This is so cool,’ and the biggest response is that they love that we are supporting other local businesses,” she said.