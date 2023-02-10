“You know, it would be cool if…”

That simple statement, from one brother to another, likely has preceded everything from great adventures to stunts requiring hospitalization. But for Chris and Mike Long, that statement led not only to a summer together, but to a successful forestry and land management company.

“When my brother graduated with his bachelor’s degree, he got a job doing forest inventory all across the United States and he invited me to go with him,” Chris Long said. “As we did that, we talked about how cool it would be to do that kind of work for a living.”

Now, that’s what the brothers do with their business, Long Forestry Consultation, providing landowners and entities with assistance in planning and caring for woods and forests from offices in Anna and Jerseyville.

“Probably the largest service we offer is invasive species control, where we go out and try to get rid of those to make room for the native species,” Long said.

Invasive species include such things as bush honeysuckle, autumn olive and multiflora rose as well as Japanese chaff flower as well as other vines, broadleaf plants and grasses. Long said it is important to remove these plants from wooded areas.

“They will dominate the ecosystem and basically do not allow anything native to grow. They pretty much take over and they can increase the competition for trees so the trees don’t grow or as fast or as healthy,” Long explained.

Another aspect of the brothers’ firm is actual consultation for landowners.

“We talk with land owners and walk their properties to develop a forest management plan,” Long said, explaining that the goal is to help landowners achieve the objectives that they have for the wooded areas.

“We work with people who have a few acres of trees in the back of their property, the landowner that has 500 acres or even up to the state and federal level,” he said. “Our goal is to help them accomplish whatever their goals are. If they want to use the land for hunting or if they just want to enjoy it and hike through it or if they see a timber sale in their future, we want to help them do all of it sustainably and responsibly.”

In recent years, Long Forestry has established a sort of subscription plan for their services. Called a Landover Management Agreement, the program allows landowners to pick how many days each month or year the company works on in their woods, especially on invasive species control. Long said the program has real benefits for property owners.

“They get to budget the services, but more importantly they will have professional foresters in their woods regularly and if we see a new invasive species out there, it gets treated immediately. There is no delay,” he explained. “It builds good relationships and accomplishes the goals.”

Long said the company employs more than a dozen people in the two regions and serves clients throughout southern and central Illinois.

“Our goal is to continue to run a sustainable and responsible forestry company that continues to serve landowners and employs men and women who love to be out in the forest and who love the environment,” Long said.

Long Forestry Consultation can be reached at 618-893-2307 or online at www.longforestry.com