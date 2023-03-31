Shealee Swisher loves her animals. She loves the rabbits, the chickens and especially the goats. In fact, she loves everything about her farm and, as a 19-year-old entrepreneur, she shares that love with others.

That’s why her business name, Loving the Farm, is perfect.

Not only does she produce and sell goat milk soaps, she also provides one-of-a-kind experiences while teaching and promoting agriculture.

“I run an ‘ag-ertainment’ farm,” the Trico High School graduate and current John A. Logan College student explained. “We do things like goat yoga, goat hikes and tours and goat and bunny grams.”

Goat yoga? Goat hikes? Bunny grams?

Yes, yes and yes. All from her family’s small farm near Campbell Hill, and it all has a bigger purpose.

“I’ve learned that even though we live in a rural area, there’s a lot of people who aren’t familiar with agriculture so I’ve made it part of our farm mission to educate people on the animals that we rely on so heavily on in agriculture,” she said.

Her passion began when she was given a goat as a high school freshman. After caring for the goat inside for a while, Swisher told her father the goat needed to move outside, needed a fence and some friends. To fund it all, he helped his daughter explore possibilities, write a business plan and apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture youth loan.

With $3,000, Swisher added to the herd and began Loving the Farm. Today, the goats are the star of the business. For a small fee, visitors can come and explore the farm’s pastures and woods walking along with the goats.

“They will run and play and interact with people while they get the benefits of a hike, enjoying nature,” Swisher explained, adding the hikes include time with rabbits and chickens as well as lessons and animal facts.

Goat yoga is a fun twist on traditional yoga, she explained. An addition to traditional yoga sessions, goats are added to the mix.

“It’s a normal basic hour or yoga and as people are participating in the yoga, we’ll have baby goats running around doing their own thing. But when people get on the ground or in a pose, the goats will jump on your back,” she says. “It’s really just meant to be kind of fun, lighthearted and relaxing.”

Other services include goat and bunny grams where Swisher takes animals to celebrations, parties, classrooms or as part of delivery of a special message. She said goats have even been part of a special Valentine’s Day flower deliveries.

Many of Loving the Farm programs are educational, as well. Swisher often sets up pens of animals for schools or groups, as well as classroom and organization presentations, giving both children and adults an opportunity to learn and interact.

“Whenever you have an animal in the room, people get excited,” she said.

Often the goats accompany her to other events, especially those where she sells the goat milk soap she produces. The products are also available online she said.

“Goat milk soap is extremely moisturizing and it is more nourishing for your skin,” she explained, adding that Loving the Farm offers soaps in a variety of fragrances.

Since beginning the business in 2018, Swisher has grown the venture and learned entrepreneurship and business skills. The farm served as her individual enterprise while she was a student in the Jackson County CEO program, a multi-school effort to teach high school students about business. She said she hopes to continue to grow the business and her advocacy for agriculture.

“I always like teaching and being educational. I love to share and be open about what we do on the farm. I just want people to understand the animals and develop a respect where their food and other products come from,” she said.

More information about visiting Loving the Farm, its products and services is available by calling Swisher at 618-713-1789 or online at www.lovingthefarm.com.