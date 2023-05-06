As people ponder the menu at M.A.’s Filipino Cuisine in Marion, owners Aicy Munsell and Monette Laird always offer a suggestion to help those wondering exactly what to order, but rather than pointing to a particular dish, the pair offers would-be diners samples.

“We offer free tastes to everyone – samples of what we have ready,” Munsell explained. “We want people to try what we have so that they are not ordering something unfamiliar.”

The method has worked, along with social media posts and the ever-important word-of-mouth advertising, making the restaurant a popular spot for those who enjoy Filipino cuisine and those who are eager to try the samples.

The pair – both natives of the Philippines – had never met until they each had settled in Southern Illinois. Sharing a love for cooking, it wasn’t long before they decided to prepare traditional Filipino fare for those outside of their families.

Initially, M.A.’s Filipino Cuisine served up dishes from a food truck, but that had inherent limitations.

“We had high demand, but a lot of people couldn’t catch us,” Munsell recalled. “We would run out of food because a food truck has very limited space and we were the only Filipino restaurant around.”

Opening a brick-and-mortar location in late 2022, the pair expanded their offerings and began to reach new clientele. As the only Filipino restaurant in the region, the eatery attracts people from across Southern Illinois as well as those traveling through on nearby Interstate 57. Those from the region who have sampled the food often come back, Munsell said.

And they apparently are satisfied. Munsell said about 85% of customers make a return trip to the restaurant.

“The others are travelers,” she suggested with a smile.

Online reviews agree. She said the restaurant has five star ratings on many online platforms and more than 500 positive reviews on Google.

For the pair, the restaurant is about more than food.

“The main thing is for us to share our culture, to bring Filipino culture here through our food,” she said.

Munsell said the restaurant’s most popular dish has a bit of an American twist to it. “It’s the pork barbecue combo – while it is Filipino, it’s the most American thing we have and you can’t go wrong with the barbecue. It is pork barbecue on a stick.”

Of course, the restaurant offers a wide range of traditional Filipino tastes, too.

“Filipino food is different from other Asian cuisine,” she explained. “It’s more savory and flavorful.”

By its nature, Filipino food is a mixture of sweet, salty and sour flavors. Rice, noodles and vegetables are mainstays in many dishes.

“When you think about Filipino food, you are going to think about noodles and things like chicken Adobo and pork Adobo and, of course, lumpias,” Munsell said. “A lumpia begins with ground pork with some vegetables such as carrots, bell pepper and onions as well as seasonings. It’s wrapped and fried crispy and served with a sweet chili sauce.”

Be careful not to confuse a lumpia with a spring roll found in other cuisines.

“It’s meatier and larger,” she added.

Like many of the other items on the menu, Munsell said the lumpias are popular.

“We want everyone to just come and try it,” she said. “You can come to see if you like it, but I would guarantee you will.”

The restaurant is located at 714 N. Carbon Street in Marion and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. More information is available on the business’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/m.a.sfilipinocuisine