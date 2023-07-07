Not far from the Williamson County Fairgrounds on the eastern side of Marion, novice and experienced paintballers go to battle each week against both obstacles and one another at Magnus Fear, a 20-plus acre outdoor facility designated just for the activity.

“We’re a paintball center,” explained owner Michael Fisher of Magnus Fear. “We’re all about showing people how to play paintball safely and having a spot to play where you can get all of the things you need. We’re for everyone, from those who have never played all the way up to tournament players.”

The facility offers several different play environments with obstacles ranging from a simulated alien invasion to former railroad berms and large irrigation culverts and everything else players may need to compete, both for purchase or rental.

“We have rental gear including the paintball markers, masks, chest protectors and things like that,” Fisher said. “We have things for retail, too.”

Magnus Fear – the name translates to Great Fear, something Fisher says paintball can help players overcome – hosts tournaments, is available for open play and is available for group outings, too. He said groups including staff of a local automobile dealership and Air Force ROTC cadets from Southern Illinois University have all come for some group bonding and fun experiences. It is a popular place for birthday parties and sports team building experiences.

Players can either rent equipment or bring their own. For $40, players get use of rental equipment as well as 500 paintballs for free play. They also get a pre-game safety presentation from Fisher. He said children must be at least 10 years old to participate.

Fisher will also provide some tips to new players.

“Some people want to just jump in and play, but if they are making mistakes and if they want to learn, I might say, ‘Hey, you might want to try this,’ but the thing is, there often is so much adrenaline the first time they play, that stuff goes right out the window,” he explained.

He said he grew up in Southern Illinois, building forts and playing in the woods. Paintball is a natural extension of those experiences. The facility grew out of regional “pickup” paintball games on private property in the area. With Magnus Fear, regular players have a facility to call home, he said, adding he the grounds is perfect for paintball.

“I love the former railroad bed and the way everything just flows together and since we’re right in town, it is convenient to play and to run and get lunch before coming back again,” he added.

The fields of play at Magnus Fear are all based upon horror themes including an alien invasion, a “toxic” area and more. He said not only is paintball fun, but it's also about facing challenges and overcoming them.

“I want people to come out and challenge themselves and get their fears under control,” he said. “Paintball is a good way to get your adrenaline pumping. People are scared to get shot with a paintball, but if they can control that and go on to do it, they can apply that to so many other things in life that they are afraid of, too.”

Magnus Fear is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays at 709 N. Radcliffe Street in Marion. More information is available online at www.magnusfear.com or by calling 618-922-3869.