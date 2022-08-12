Business Spotlight | Mama Muscle Fitness is about more than exercise

Like many new mothers, Shawna Wyant suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her second daughter. Looking for solutions, the Herrin resident did what a lot of new moms try: she read books on the subject, listened to podcasts and did a lot of online research.

Eventually, Wyant discovered the solution for her was to follow a lifelong passion: exercise.

“When I was younger, I lived for gym class,” she said.

Turning to a Bowflex machine in her garage, she worked out for 30 or 45 minutes each day and began to notice the depression was lifting. A little more research showed her the science behind the positive effect of exercise in dealing with postpartum depression and set her on an entrepreneurial course – one that would help other new moms not only overcome depression but also become more physically fit.

Her journey has matured into Mama Muscle Fitness, a Herrin strength training studio specializing in the needs of prenatal and postnatal women. Wyant has earned certifications as a personal trainer as well as a specialist in working with women before, during and after pregnancy – one of just a few such certified trainers in the region.

“I got the pre- and post-natal certifications so that I could help pregnant women with something not offered in this area,” Wyant explained. “There are thousands of cesarean sections a year and there’s not much after-care for women. They have a baby and they are just sent on their way, but they’ve had major surgery.”

She said her personal experiences made her want to change that.

“I know that I needed someone to help me and I wanted to be that to other women,” she said.

Wyant’s training allows her to also offer programs for women before delivery.

“I’m even able to help moms with exercises to get the baby in optimal position so that the likelihood of a C-section decreases,” she said. “Exercising during pregnancy leads to lower hypertension, lower swelling and more.”

After delivery, Wyant explained there are numerous benefits from exercise programs, too.

“If they do have a C-section, I can take five minutes and teach moms how to do a massage to help them ‘feel’ their abdomen again.”

Wyant also helps mothers become comfortable with their new life.

“A mom’s body has completely changed through pregnancy and I’m just teaching these mamas how to love this new body of theirs,” she said, adding that the nurturing and comradery new mothers share with one another is equally important.

“We talk about what we’ve been through, about our babies and we become friends. It helps with the mental health and the physical, plus we talk about what’s in our hearts. That’s the real mama muscle – the heart."

Even though Mama Muscle Fitness specializes in programs for expectant and new mothers, Wyant offers a variety of fitness programs both offered in class settings as well as individual personal training sessions. She teaches exercise classes and strength training. The business is a full-service exercise studio, but many of the programs are designed with moms in mind.

“So many gyms are not kid-friendly. Whether your child is a newborn or five years old, you can bring your kids to calls. I want to create an environment where a mom can feel health and strong,” she said. “Exercise is the best medicine. It truly helps with mind, body and soul,” she said.