Dan Fox has a passion for his business, Fox Comics and Games in Marion, but it is a business he initially did not want to start.

Finding himself with a building on Tower Square about a 15 years ago, Fox and his wife Gina wondered what to do with it – wondering what sort of business they could launch. She was raising their children and he was on the staff at Carbondale’s 710 Bookstore.

“I looked around and thought, ‘sports cards.’ It was something that I did in my youth that I thought was healthy for kids. So we decided to do that. She would run it during the day and I would run it on the weekends, then it would be here waiting for me when I retired,” Fox explained.

That “little trading card shop” was something Fox envisioned, he said, “just to keep him busy,” but customers came in and – as he told it – “they just kept coming and coming and we kept getting bigger and bigger.” Yet, he resisted what seemed to many like a natural expansion into role-playing games and comic books.

“We brought in a little gray rack and that was going to be the only comics we carried, in the corner of the sports card shop,” he recalled, adding customers often would come in and ask the Foxes to begin carrying a full selection of comics, but they always said no.

“I was like, ‘I don’t care. They’re crazy,’ but then one day she told me she must have had 15 or 20 people in that week who asked for comics. ‘I think they really want them,’ she told me,” he explained.

The persistence of customers began to change Fox’s thinking. Eventually, the couple came up with a plan and decided if 60 people asked about comics, they would take the plunge.

“It wasn’t two weeks later that No. 61 walked through the door – it was a kid from Herrin – and I said to him, ‘Congratulations. Yes, we will carry comics,’” Fox said.

The store’s comic book department grew from taking up a corner of the sports card shop into its own entity, moving into the building’s basement about 10 years ago. Today, Fox Comics and Games has, by his estimate, more than 1 million comics in stock, including a large selection of current releases on racks for browsing, so readers can discover new titles and series.

The store also has back issues and graded collectors comic books as well as role-playing and other games. Fox also purchases individual books and collections from customers. He said the comic book business is better today than ever, saying the rise of Netflix and other independent film production and distribution channels has given new outlets and audiences for comic book characters. He said the independently-produced superhero character movies are driving comic book creation and sales.

He said a key to his success is customer service and aggressive pricing.

“I think you have to be aware on online pricing and who your competition is,” he explained. “Also, I think the industry is getting better because we are becoming more savvy in our brick and mortar settings.”

Fox Comics and Games is located just off Tower Square at 108 E. Paradise Alley in Marion. The store is open from 10 a.m.—10 p.m., Monday—Friday, 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon—5 p.m. on Sundays. More information is available at www.facebook.com/foxcomicsandgames.