Looking for a bargain? You may just find one at the aptly-named Bargains-N-Bargains store in Carbondale.

Owner Bill Baseden’s business, which opened in February, offers a wide variety of items, a variety including everything from jewelry to lighting fixtures and stationery to floor mats for Tesla automobiles, priced well below normal retail.

“Most of our inventory comes from Amazon, Home Depot, Target, Dollar General and other companies,” Baseden explained. “Its returns, overstock, shelf pulls and things like that.”

To stock the shelves in the store, Baseden purchases pallets of merchandise, usually sight-unseen. He said he never knows what items are included.

“We get the pallets and go through everything, making sure it’s all good and put it on the shelves, usually at 50% of the retail price,” he explained.

He often gets a truckload at a time – 22 pallets, taking delivery at a facility just outside of Carbondale where he checks and sorts everything.

After retiring from a career in road construction, Baseden began buying pallets and reselling items at vendor fairs and flea markets. He did that for several years before choosing a new way of merchandising – a brick and mortar store.

“I figured I was too old to pack all this stuff up and put it out then do it all again the next week,” he said, adding that for him and Bargains-N-Bargains customers, it is like a treasure hunt. “We get thousands of items at a time. Look around. We have pet beds, a metal detector, hardware, computers, a little bit of everything.”

For customers, the fun is finding the bargains and the inventory changes regularly.

“You never know what you’ll find. It’s always something different,” he said.

Bargains-N-Bargains is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and from noon - 6 p.m. on Sundays at 816 E. Main St. in Carbondale. Information about the store is available on Facebook by searching “Bargains n Bargains.”