“It’s a very common misconception that we do catering or food,” Lindsay Stockhecke said of Delicious Ordinary, the business she owns and operates with her husband Tim. “The word ‘delicious’ is not specific to food.”

In fact, things that are pleasing to the eye, engage multiple senses and simply come out great all can be described as ‘delicious’ she said.

“So when we were coming up with the name, it was very much an umbrella for all things creative that we were doing,” Stockhecke explained.

Those specific things have changed over the years, but today, the Carterville-based company has found a niche in floral design, décor for special events and freelance art services.

“We are a floral and freelance design studio,” she said. “We specialize in fresh florals with delivery throughout Southern Illinois and then we also do weddings and events with florals and décor. The way I would best describe the freelance design side of things is that we help businesses and organizations enhance experiences through a variety of services, whether it is social media, branding, marketing or creative consulting.”

Stockhecke said the two sides of the business go well together as all of the services fall under what she calls “creative enhancements.”

“We’ve both been creative for a long time and it kind of has organically evolved. We allow that creativity to guide us,” she said.

Many area residents are likely to recognize the business from its pop-up bouquet bar which has been popular around the region, but the couple also works in everything from wedding planning to assisting in drawing visitors to Southern Illinois.

“No two days are alike,” she said. “This week we did some wedding venue walk-throughs to meeting with clients in local tourism getting ready for spring events and happenings.”

With weddings, the company does everything from flowers for the bridal party to “the whole enchilada,” she said, referring to full venue decorations, linens and signage backdrops. Stockhecke said there always is one goal.

“We want the entire process to be really enjoyable and stay true to our values and philosophy and then also the same for our clients. We are really looking to ensure that we’re a good fit for them. The experience is important to us and the experience, ultimately, is our deliverable,” she said.

She explained that the company’s efforts have naturally evolved into working with tourism.

“In working with weddings, we have had a lot of clients without ties to the area – people who have never been here – and so, there is a lot of crossover with tourism, recreation and leisure,” she explained. “We’re working with tourism agencies, people in economic development, property management companies and local venues. It’s really all tied together and when it comes to tourism and weddings, one hand holds the other.”

She said that the company tries always to make things better in the purest definition of “delicious.”

“We’ve really tried to lean into the idea that ordinary things are just so exceptional when you take the time to slow down and give them some tender, loving care,” she said. “It has worked really well because everything that we do and will do moving forward really follows that philosophy.

“The art of noticing is something that we live by and so, finding the delicious in the ordinary is a way of approaching business and life,” she said.

More information about Deliciously Ordinary is available online at www.deliciouslyordinaryevents.com.