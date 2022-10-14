Business Spotlight | SI Balloon Co. is way more than just balloons

Kyle Brooks is all about the “wow factor.”

You know the feeling. It’s what comes when a wedding, a party, a reception or some other gathering more than just an occurrence; it’s the “Oh, my” that leads people to remember and to talk about the event.

Last weekend, Brooks brought that wow factor to ten separate venues in Southern Illinois through his company, SI Balloon Co. Don’t let the name distract you, however, Brooks’ enterprise is about way more than balloons.

“We do just about anything that involves any type of party or event from the decorating to coordinating everything,” he explained. “We do the tables, table cloths, ceiling drapes, chandelier rentals and more. We’re not just balloons now, we are a full event service rental company.”

Of course there are the balloons, too. In fact, that’s how Brooks got started with the business during COVID-19.

The pandemic led him to close his previous business, a costume company, and forced Brooks into the proverbial pivot.

“We had to figure out a way to make money and started doing the yard greetings where you put the big ‘Happy Birthday’ signs in the yard because everybody was doing drive-by birthdays,” Brooks explained. “Then we added balloons to it and that turned into people wanting arches, garlands and everything else with balloons to decorate.”

Brooks, who had learned balloon artistry years prior, soon added balloon backdrops, but customers still wanted more.

“People started asking if we knew where they could get tablecloths, so we added those and then it just kept going,” he said.

Balloons and backdrops led to tables, chairs, more decorative items and coordinating with other providers, even catering and disc jockey services. The company also handles linen napkins, table runners, props and anything else needed to throw a party, reception, banquet or special event. The coordinate and plan events, too. All of the growth in offerings led to a storefront in Herrin where everything is stored – for now.

“We’re in the process of trying to find a bigger building because we don’t have enough space for everything we have,” Brooks said.

In fact, the building looks much like the company’s calendar. Ten events last weekend is a perfect example.

“There have been people call at the last minute and they don’t understand that we can do things at the last minute. We’re booking several weeks out at a minimum and we already have lots of events planned through the end of the year and some 2023 things are starting to book, too,” he said.

A new building is not the only change on the horizon for SI Balloon Co. Brooks said the company will soon offer special effects including some pyrotechnics for events. Plus, a business name change is likely next year.

“The hardest part,” he said, “it that I want to rebrand so that people understand that we don’t just do balloons; that it is so much more, yet I don’t want to lose our current audience. I want them to know it is still us.”

Brooks said his goal is to be the premier party and event business in the region.

“We’re trying to bring the upscale, class, big-time events that you see in the big cities to Southern Illinois at a fraction of the cost,” he explained. “We can save the consumer money, but still make a big splash at an event. We want the ‘wow’ factor for every event. I want to see the reaction on a person’s face and for them to say, ‘Holy cow, this is awesome. It’s beautiful. I can’t believe you guys pulled this off!’ People come to us because the want that wow factor.”