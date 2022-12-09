Business Spotlight | Sleep on it: Sterling Mattress caters to Southern Illinois sleepers

When Mike Wicoff’s customers tell him, “Let me sleep on it,” he’s does not lament a possible lost sale. On the contrary, as the founder and CEO of Sterling Mattress Factory in Herrin, Wicoff’s goal is for his customers is to sleep on his product.

For more than 30 years, Wicoff and his team have been producing and selling the only mattresses and bedding products made in Southern Illinois.

“We manufacture premium sleep products and mattresses and sell them for the same or lower price than off-the-shelf brands,” Wicoff explained. “We bypass the middle man and sell direct to the consumer and that’s been our niche for almost 30 years.”

Wicoff said he ventured out on his own after working for several years in a Carbondale bedding store.

“For six years, I was selling mattresses to people and I didn’t really like the choices I was giving them. I thought I could do better, so I spent two years looking into how mattresses were made and going to trade shows and we started on a shoe string in 1994,” he said.

His company has been in its current location on Route 148 in Herrin for more than two decades, where craftsmen hand-build the mattresses sold under the Sterling brand name. Often, the mattresses are custom engineered for a particular buyer.

“We custom tune them for different people,” he explained. “Maybe when they try one out, they like it but wish it was a little softer on the top surface or want us to add more material to make it firmer or even if they ‘sleep hot,’ we can add some heat-absorbing material.”

Wicoff said Sterling Mattress Factory also can make the two sides of a bed with different levels of firmness or materials. Custom-size beds are also made for applications in campers, recreational vehicles or to fit antique bed frames. He said having nearly endless possibilities is quite different than his experience selling other bedding.

“When I was with the large retailer, we had three brands and a lot of them would have the same feel for example and that was confusing for people,” he recalled. “What we do is we have more than ten steps of firmness and we can usually find one that works for anyone and make each one a little different. We can tweak it for their particular needs.”

He said adjustments can include extra support for a sleeper’s back or steps to reduce pressure on the hips or shoulders. He called the Sterling mattresses “super premium.”

“The specifications tell you everything. We have a king set, for example, that has more than 2,000 individually pocketed coils which is unheard of. Most other good king mattresses might have 1,000 or 1,200 coils,” he said.

Options for mattresses include both coil springs and memory foam, which Wicoff said his company has been doing for more than 15 years, as well as hybrid mattresses that use both pocketed springs and premium foam.

He said the lifespan of any mattress really depends on the customer – how much they weigh and how they sleep – but said 8-12 years is the normal range.

“Of course, I’ve had customers who have had them 20 years and they’re still happy,” he added. “We have a good reputation and many of our customers are return customers and the only way you get that is to provide them with good service and a good product.”

Wicoff said the craftsmen at Sterling Mattress Factory work to stay up-to-date on new trends and techniques in bedding and will continue to do so.

“We’re going to adopt new technologies as they appear, but our goal is to continue to make mattresses that can be customized for the customer and to make better mattresses and sell them for a lower price,” he said.