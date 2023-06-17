Brody McCauley is willing to do the jobs no one else seems to do. He doesn’t mind the mess, the smell and the “yuck.” In fact, through his business, the Du Quoin resident eliminates the mess, the smell and the “yuck.”

McCauley and his company, Southern Illinois Bio Cleaners, are a little different.

“I think there’s a job out there that is perfect for everybody and there are people who do home cleaning and random things, but they don’t do what I want to do,” he explained.

After all, he reasoned, somebody has to clean up after biohazard contamination, unintended deaths, suicides, trauma sites, criminal sites, infectious diseases, hoarding situations, animal wastes and more. He figured it might as well be him.

“I’ve always liked cleaning and I’ve always been really good at it,” he said. “It doesn’t really bother me and I’m pretty much unfazed at this point, so it seems like the somebody to do the job is me,” he said.

McCauley said his company serves all of Southern Illinois with everything from cleanup to general disinfection, feces removal, biohazard remediation, dust removal and more.

His background has been boosted by work at an area hospital where not only has he faced all sorts of messy situations, but also gained a wide range of experiences and training in how to deal with things that most people do not want to deal with.

His work includes cleanup after, for example, someone who died in their own home alone or after a crime has been committed. His arsenal includes specialized cleaning agents and chemicals, a variety of personal protective equipment, and other tools such as a backpack-mounted ultralow volume disinfectant sprayer.

He said he likes to approach these jobs with professionalism and courtesy.

“It seems that people get turned away by other companies because of certain situations, I want to be there for them, and provide service at an affordable rate,” he explained. “I’ve talked to people who have had to deal with a death or attempted suicide in their family and once the police are done, they’re left to deal with everything and they have to clean that up. It is very traumatic for them. That’s where we come in because it is a shame for them to have to deal with it.”

He said he also understands the delicate balance required in working with hoarders who are attempting the task of decluttering.

“It’s a delicate situation to deal with,” he explained. “You can’t throw away all of their stuff; you have to give them options and take direction from them.”

Southern Illinois Bio Cleaners works with institutions, companies and homeowners. McCauley said the company focuses on specialized cleanup and does not contract for regular cleaning or custodial services.

More information about the company is available on Facebook by searching for “Southern Illinois Bio Cleaners” or by calling 618-790-3395.