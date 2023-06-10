Tony Eaton believes one of the ways to address the tragedy of military veteran suicides can be found at the end of a dog leash. His not-for-profit organization, Down the Leash, trains veterans to work with – and in some cases train – service dogs to be constant companions and aids.

“The reason we started our program is because of the suicide epidemic among veterans,” said Eaton, who served in Operation Desert Shield as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Veterans Administration reports 22 suicides a day, but what they don’t report is veteran deaths by other means like drug overdoses for example. When you factor all of that in, the suicide rate for veterans in this country is as many as 43 per day.”

Not only is Eaton a Marine, he’s also a former Christopher police officer and a dog trainer. Using what he has learned in all three roles, he has found a way to help veterans.

“What we do with Down the Leash is we actually have created a new mission for them to get their minds away from the bad things that might have happened to them,” he explained. “It gives them a sense of mission, a sense of purpose and the end result is they get a wonderful do which they have trained themselves.”

Eaton said the dogs are trained specifically for the veteran and any needs they may have.

“Most of the people we work with are veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Eaton explained. “So the dog is trained to help them and to keep them from doing any harm to themselves. Basically, it gives them quality of life.”

During training – The Herrin Masonic Lodge lets Eaton use its facility without charge – veterans work hands-on with their dogs. The training takes a year or more, he said, with weekly sessions and homework.

Eaton, who has worked in dog training since the age of 6, started Down the Leash when he met another veteran who was in need of a service dog.

“He couldn’t find a place that would train a dog for him, and I said I’ll do it. I knew I could help him. He was an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and that’s how it started,” Eaton said, adding that veteran now is a member of the board of directors for the organization. “One dog led to two, three dogs led to four and the program has grown really, really fast.”

So far, Down the Leash has trained dogs for veterans from practically every branch of the service and who served in a variety or conflicts and assignments. Eaton said the service also is open to first responders and other emergency personnel. He said some participants provide their own service animals, but in other cases, Down the Leash will locate a dog for the training.

“I personally believe that these dogs can do about anything. We can train a dog for just about any kind of disability or condition, whatever it may be: PTSD to epilepsy or diabetes or even mobility issues,” he said.

Eaton added that the training, which takes, on average 18 months, is very much a team effort.

“I often say that this dog training is 10% the dog and 90% the handler. You’re going to get what you put into your dog, but if you don’t do the work yourself, it is going to take the dog longer to learn everything. If you don’t do your homework, the dog is not going to do its homework on its own,” he said.

More information about Down the Leash and the services the organization provides to area veterans is available online at www.downtheleashservicedogs.com or by calling (630) 707-1281.